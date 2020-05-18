The best comic book covers of the week – 18 May 2020

Last year’s biggest moment in comics was a long time coming. After years of obscurity, being all but killed off to make way for the Inhumans (that worked out GREAT, right?) and having largely no major part in several Marvel Universe storylines, the X-Men were back and ready to fight again for a brighter tomorrow.

House of X and Powers of X paved the way for a fascinating new status quo amongst Mutantdom, giving the persecuted children of tomorrow not only a home of their own but a nation that would define the future of the planet. This being the X-Men, several wrenches were thrown their way as architect Jonathan Hickman began hinting at something darker on the horizon.

What could it be, that ends everything? That remains to be seen, but until then it’s time for a big event comic! The X-Men will be getting that treatment in X of Swords, in which ten chosen mutants wield powerful swords against the latest threat to Krakoa and the world. “This crossover really highlights what we’re hoping is the best of what we’ve set up in the X-line – that we have all sorts of big plans in place with tons of potential for payoff… but that we are able to adapt and collaborate with one another, X-Men line editor Jordan D. White said to Newsarama.

X of Swords is what we have always thought of as a classic X-Crossover. It’s a 15 part story that crosses the entire line. It’s a big story that affects all of the X-World, so it’s only right it jump into every book. We’ve got stories coming out of X of Swords in every series that are going to knock your socks off. There are going to be payoffs to huge lingering questions, new directions and dangers for your favourite characters, and its going to be barrelling towards an idea that Jonathan has for the X-Men that might be one of the craziest things he’s made us try yet.

I think the last time I really enjoyed an X-Men event before the Dawn of X era kicked off, was House of M. Which coincidentally, kicked off the decimation of Mutants in the Marvel Universe. Go figure! Until X of Swords arrives, here’s a look at the best comic book covers of the week:

Comic book covers of the week credits

Aero #11 by Keng

Black Widow #2 by Adam Hughes

Captain America #22 by Alex Ross

Daredevil Annual #1 by Chip Zdarsky

Dark Agnes #4 by Stephanie Hans

Deadpool #7 by Chris Bachalo

Giant Size X-Men: Fantomex #1 by Rod Reis

Guardians Of The Galaxy #5 by Ivan Shavrin

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection #4 by In-Hyuk Lee

The Amazing Mary Jane #8 by Paulo Siqueira

Thor #6 by Olivier Coipel

Batman #95: Joker War by Jorge Jimenez

Batman: Secret Files #3 by Guillem March

Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100 Page Super Spectacular #1 by Matthew Taylor

Justice League #47 by Gary Frank

Lucifer #20 by Tiffany Turrill

Nightwing #72 by Alan Quah

Plunge #4 by Gary Frank

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #11 by Steve Lieber

The Low, Low Woods #6 by Jenny Frison

Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #2 by Evan Dorkin and Sarah Dyer

Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey #6 by Lucas Troya

Dead Body Road: Bad Blood #1 by Matteo Scalera and Moreno DiNisio

Sonata #11 by Jay Anacleto and Geirrod van Dyke

Death To The Army Of Darkness #4 by Mirka Andolfo

Red Sonja: Age Of Chaos #5 by Lucio Parrillo

Shang #3 by Ian Richardson

Alienated #4 by Christian Wildgoose

Shadowman #1 by Jon-Davis Hunt

Sera And The Royal Stars #9 by Audrey Mok

Heathen #12 by Natasha Alterici

