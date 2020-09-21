The best comic book covers of the week – 21 September 2020

DC’s Generation 5, an ambitious event to hit the fast-forward button on continuity and introduce a new roster of fresh-faced heroes is pretty much dead in the water. That much was confirmed last week by DC’s big cheese Jim Lee, but something else is on the horizon once the dust from Dark Knights Death Metal has settled.

Called Future State, the event kicks off early next year and features a wild team-up across timelines and generations, as Detective Comics #1027 included a teaser which featured Kamandi recruiting the Golden Age Batman of 1939 to join him in an epic quest alongside Booster Gold:

Generations: Shattered kicks off the event proper, which DC described in its recent solicitations:

A threat of cosmic proportion to DC’s newest (and oldest) universe compels one of the most unusual groups of heroes ever assembled to take on the most mysterious foe they have ever encountered. Join the original Batman, Kamandi, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, Dr. Light, Steel, and Sinestro in their quest to save the universe before time runs out!

DC’s original plans for Generations was supposed to have begun in with a-shot titled Generation Zero: Gods Among Us, which would have been followed by Generation One: Age of Mysteries, Generation Two: Age of the Metahuman, Generation Three: Age of Crisis, Generation Four: Age of Rebirth, and finally Generation Five: Age of Tomorrow.

By the sound of things, Future State sounds like a more focused redesign of DC’s plans for Generation Five, but at this point, who knows? Let that mystery ferment in your head for a while, while perusing the finest comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits

Daredevil #22 by Marco Checchetto

Fantastic Four: Antithesis #2 by Daniel Acuna

Juggernaut #1 by Ron Garney

Spider-Man #4 by Sara Picheli

Spider-Man Noir #4 by Dave Rapoza

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #5 by Lee Bermejo

The Immortal She-Hulk #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Venom #25 by Ryan Stegman

Venom #25 by Mark Bagley

X Of Swords: Creation #1 by Mark Brooks

Batgirl #49 by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Batman / Superman #12 by Lee Weeks

Batman Beyond #47 by Francis Manapul

Batman: The Demon Trilogy by Norm Breyfogle

Doom Patrol: The Weight Of The Worlds by Nick Derington

Justice League Dark #26 by Kael Ngu

Shazam! #15 by Francis Manapul

Suicide Squad #9 by Bruno Redondo

The Flash #762 by Howard Porter

The Last God #9 by Kai Carpenter

Angel & Spike #14 by Ben Templesmith

Mega Man: Fully Charged #2 by Toni Infante

The Unkindness Of Ravens #1 by Qistina Khalidah

Wicked Things #5 by John Allison

The Goddamned: The Virgin Brides #3 by RM Guera

King Of Eden Vol. 1 by Lee Sang Cheol

Hidden Society #3 by Rafael Albuquerque

Skulldigger + Skeleton Boy #4 by Tonci Zonjic

Sabrina: Something Wicked #3 by Veronica Fish

Moon Lake Vol. 1 by Dennis Carlsson

Rai #7 by Netho Diaz

