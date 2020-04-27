The best comic book covers of the week – 27 April 2020

If you’re an avid follower of this particular feature (HUGS!), you may have noticed that the best comic book covers of the week haven’t featured a lot of content from the House of Ideas lately. Thanks to…The Happening, Marvel’s printing presses have been shut down, with nary a sign of when they’ll be rolling out new content to any surviving local comic book shops after the pandemic dust has cleared.
With Diamond’s monopoly on distribution also exposing just how bad the situation is currently, it’s weird to see that Marvel’s usually reactive stance to comic books hasn’t copied DC’s approach to distribution that has resulted in the Distinguished Competition finding their own sources with which to ship their products. This week won’t be any different.
According to Newsrama, Marvel will be absent for a fifth week. No printed books, no digital distribution and no mention whatsoever of when they’ll be back in business. Hard times are here, especially for comic book freelancers who are losing out on their regular paydays after Marvel declared a pencils down approach to creating new content. What a strange and awful time to be alive. Until then, there are plenty of other comic books to look at!
Here’s what you can find through some digital digging (I did add some future Marvel Comics covers, just for the sake of it), this week:
Comic book covers of the week credits:
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17 by Javier Garron
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 by Jamal Campbell
- Dr. Strange #5 by Phil Noto
- Ice Cream Man #19 by Gabriel Walta
- Spider-Man Noir #2 by Dan Panosian
- Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #7 by Nick Derington
- Daphne Byrne #4 by Piotr Jaboski
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 by Dan Mora
- Ant-Man #4 by Eduard Petrovich
- Unearth #7 by Baldemar Rivas
- The Goon #11 by Eric Powell
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #89 by Brenda Hickey
- Frankenstein: Undone #4 by Ben Stenbeck
- X-Ray Robot #2 by Michael Allred
- Grimm Fairy Tales #38 by Alejandro Barrionuevo
- X-O Manowar #2 by Netho Diaz
- Dark Ark: After The Flood #4 by Juan Doe
- Mountainhead #5 by Ryan Lee
- Tomorrow #3 by Jesus Hervas
- Seven Days #7 by Stjepan Sejic
- Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies #1 by Guido Guidi
- Best Of 2000 AD #1 by Jamie McKelvie
- Offworld Sci Fi: Double Feature #3 by Igor Wolski
- Shang #2 by Mike Chrome
- Hundred Wolves #1 by Tony Akins
- John Carpenter’s Tales of Science Fiction: Vortex 2.0 #1 by Tim Bradstreet
- Vampirella #5 by Terry and Rachel Dodson
- Decorum #2 by Mike Huddleston
Last Updated: April 27, 2020