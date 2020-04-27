The best comic book covers of the week – 27 April 2020

If you’re an avid follower of this particular feature (HUGS!), you may have noticed that the best comic book covers of the week haven’t featured a lot of content from the House of Ideas lately. Thanks to…The Happening, Marvel’s printing presses have been shut down, with nary a sign of when they’ll be rolling out new content to any surviving local comic book shops after the pandemic dust has cleared.

With Diamond’s monopoly on distribution also exposing just how bad the situation is currently, it’s weird to see that Marvel’s usually reactive stance to comic books hasn’t copied DC’s approach to distribution that has resulted in the Distinguished Competition finding their own sources with which to ship their products. This week won’t be any different.

According to Newsrama, Marvel will be absent for a fifth week. No printed books, no digital distribution and no mention whatsoever of when they’ll be back in business. Hard times are here, especially for comic book freelancers who are losing out on their regular paydays after Marvel declared a pencils down approach to creating new content. What a strange and awful time to be alive. Until then, there are plenty of other comic books to look at!

Here’s what you can find through some digital digging (I did add some future Marvel Comics covers, just for the sake of it), this week:

Comic book covers of the week credits:

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #17 by Javier Garron

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #50 by Jamal Campbell

Dr. Strange #5 by Phil Noto

Ice Cream Man #19 by Gabriel Walta

Spider-Man Noir #2 by Dan Panosian

Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #7 by Nick Derington

Daphne Byrne #4 by Piotr Jaboski

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 by Dan Mora

Ant-Man #4 by Eduard Petrovich

Unearth #7 by Baldemar Rivas

The Goon #11 by Eric Powell

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #89 by Brenda Hickey

Frankenstein: Undone #4 by Ben Stenbeck

X-Ray Robot #2 by Michael Allred

Grimm Fairy Tales #38 by Alejandro Barrionuevo

X-O Manowar #2 by Netho Diaz

Dark Ark: After The Flood #4 by Juan Doe

Mountainhead #5 by Ryan Lee

Tomorrow #3 by Jesus Hervas

Seven Days #7 by Stjepan Sejic

Transformers ’84: Secrets and Lies #1 by Guido Guidi

Best Of 2000 AD #1 by Jamie McKelvie

Offworld Sci Fi: Double Feature #3 by Igor Wolski

Shang #2 by Mike Chrome

Hundred Wolves #1 by Tony Akins

John Carpenter’s Tales of Science Fiction: Vortex 2.0 #1 by Tim Bradstreet

Vampirella #5 by Terry and Rachel Dodson

Decorum #2 by Mike Huddleston

