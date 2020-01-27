The best comic book covers of the week – 27 January 2020

When you look back at the year that was for comic book fans, 2019 was a monumental trip around the sun for making the medium more mainstream than ever. Not only did the Infinity Saga wrap up with a grand rallying call to assemble in Avengers: Endgame, but we got a hell of a Joker movie and a magnificent odds-defying mini-series in the form of a Watchmen sequel that blew all expectations out of the water.

For many though, The Boys was the highlight of 2019. The Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson creation got a pitch-perfect series over on Amazon, interest in the original source material was reignited and naturally a new stab at the property was on the cards. That stab will arrive soon, in the form of The Boys: Dear Becky. Reuniting Ennis and Robertson with artist Russ Braun (who pretty much helped visualise the end of the original The Boys), the limited series will focus on Billy Butcher’s wife Becky, the events that led to her death and the spark that lit the flame of the entire saga.

“Originally I never intended to do more with The Boys at all, but for obvious reasons I’ve found myself thinking about the story and characters again over the past couple of years,” Ennis said in a press release.

There was one aspect of the original story, and one character in particular, that I never felt got a fair shake – Becky Butcher, whose demise motivates her husband Billy to do the terrible things he does, but who only actually appears in two issues of the original book. I liked writing Becky very much, almost as much as Butcher himself, and I wanted to look in greater detail at how her relatively brief appearance cast such a long shadow.

“This comic has always been close to my heart and seeing the response to the show and the new drove of readers discovering the original material, makes the timing for this series a wonderful opportunity to bring fresh material to the new readers as well as a treat for the original fans,” added Robertson. Dear Becky will kick off in April, with a second season of The Boys debuting on Amazon sometime in 2020. Now, on to the best comic book covers of the week!

Detective Comics Annual #3 by Steve Rude

The Flash #87 by Dustin Nguyen

New Mutants #6 by Rod Reis

Justice League Dark #19 by Gerardo Zaffino

Captain America #18 by Adam Kubert

Monstress #25 by Sana Takeda

Green Lantern: Blackstars #3 by Lliam Sharp

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #102 by Kael Ngu

Spider-Verse #4 by Dave Rapoza

Suicide Squad #2 by Bruno Redondo

Go Go Power Rangers #28 by Amelia Vidal

Dr. Strange #2 by Max Fiumara

Hawkeye: Freefall #2 by Kim Jacinto

Scream: Curse of Carnage #3 by Greg Horn

Deadpool: The End #1 by Rahzzah

Invisible Kingdom #9 by Christian Ward

Captain Marvel: The End #1 by Rahzzah

Killadelphia #3 by Jason Shawn Alexander

The Weatherman #6 by Nathan Fox

Protector #1 by James Stokoe

Black Stars Above #3 by Jenna Cha

Quantum & Woody #1 by David Nakayama

Shoplifters Will Be Liquidated #4 by Stefano Simeone

Rise #6 by Don Aguillo

Kiss/Zombies #3 by Stuart Sayger

