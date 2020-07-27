The best comic book covers of the week – 27 July 2020

When it’s time for San Diego Comic-Con, it’s not just an occassion to watch the masses line up for a chance to enter Hall H. It’s also that time of the year when the industry celebrates the best that comic books have to offer, by paying kudos to the talent behind the medium that regularly dishes out amazing stories across all manner of genres.

This year’s Eisner awards weren’t about to be done in by a pesky pandemic, and after the votes had been cast, there were plenty of awards and high-fives to be handed out. Here’s the full list of winners, from this year’s Eisner Awards, via Newsarama:

‘Best Short Story’: ‘Hot Comb,’ by Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly)

‘Hot Comb,’ by Ebony Flowers, in Hot Comb (Drawn & Quarterly) ‘Best Single Issue/One-Shot’: Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics)

Our Favorite Thing Is My Favorite Thing Is Monsters, by Emil Ferris (Fantagraphics) ‘Best Continuing Series’: Bitter Root, by David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image)

Bitter Root, by David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene (Image) ‘Best Limited Series’: Little Bird by Darcy Van Poelgeest andIan Bertram (Image)

Little Bird by Darcy Van Poelgeest andIan Bertram (Image) ‘Best New Series’: Invisible Kingdom, by G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Invisible Kingdom, by G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward (Berger Books/Dark Horse) ‘Best Publication for Early Readers’: Comics: Easy as ABC, by Ivan Brunetti (TOON)

Comics: Easy as ABC, by Ivan Brunetti (TOON) ‘Best Publication for Kids’: Guts, by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix)

Guts, by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic Graphix) ‘Best Publication for Teens’: Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me, by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second/Macmillan) ‘Best Humor Publication’: The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, by Kousuke Oono, translation by Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media)

The Way of the Househusband, vol. 1, by Kousuke Oono, translation by Sheldon Drzka (VIZ Media) ‘Best Anthology’: Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, edited by Diane Noomin (Abrams)

Drawing Power: Women’s Stories of Sexual Violence, Harassment, and Survival, edited by Diane Noomin (Abrams) ‘Best Reality-Based Work’: They Called Us Enemy, by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, and Harmony Becker (Top Shelf)

They Called Us Enemy, by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, and Harmony Becker (Top Shelf) ‘Best Graphic Album—New’: Are You Listening? by Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan)

Are You Listening? by Tillie Walden (First Second/Macmillan) ‘Best Graphic Album—Reprint’: LaGuardia, by Nnedi Okorafor and Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

LaGuardia, by Nnedi Okorafor and Tana Ford (Berger Books/Dark Horse) ‘Best Adaptation from Another Medium’: Snow, Glass, Apples, by Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books)

Snow, Glass, Apples, by Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran (Dark Horse Books) ‘Best U.S. Edition of International Material’: The House, by Paco Roca, translation by Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics)

The House, by Paco Roca, translation by Andrea Rosenberg (Fantagraphics) ‘Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia’: A tie with Cats of the Louvre, by Taiyo Matsumoto, translation by Michael Arias (Viz Media); and Witch Hat Atelier, by Kamome Shirahama, translation by Stephen Kohler (Kodansha)

A tie with Cats of the Louvre, by Taiyo Matsumoto, translation by Michael Arias (Viz Media); and Witch Hat Atelier, by Kamome Shirahama, translation by Stephen Kohler (Kodansha) ‘Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips’: Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, by George Herriman, edited by Alexander Braun (Taschen)

Krazy Kat: The Complete Color Sundays, by George Herriman, edited by Alexander Braun (Taschen) ‘Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books’: Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, by Stan Sakai, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)

Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter Artist Select, by Stan Sakai, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW) ‘Best Writer’: Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie)

Mariko Tamaki, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass (DC); Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan); Archie (Archie) ‘Best Writer/Artist’: Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix)

Raina Telgemeier, Guts (Scholastic Graphix) ‘Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team’: Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan)

Rosemary Valero-O’Connell, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me (First Second/Macmillan) ‘Best Painter/Digital Artist’: Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse)

Christian Ward, Invisible Kingdom (Berger Books/Dark Horse) ‘Best Cover Artist’: Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image)

Emma Rios, Pretty Deadly (Image) ‘Best Coloring’: Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy and the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel)

Dave Stewart, Black Hammer, B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, Hellboy and the BPRD (Dark Horse); Gideon Falls (Image); Silver Surfer Black, Spider-Man (Marvel) ‘Best Lettering’: Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW)

Stan Sakai, Usagi Yojimbo (IDW) ‘Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism’: Women Write About Comics, edited by Nola Pfau and Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com

Women Write About Comics, edited by Nola Pfau and Wendy Browne, www.WomenWriteAboutComics.com ‘Best Comics-Related Book’: Making Comics, by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Making Comics, by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly) ‘Best Academic/Scholarly Work’: EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest, by Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press)

EC Comics: Race, Shock, and Social Protest, by Qiana Whitted (Rutgers University Press) ‘Best Publication Design’: Making Comics, designed by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly)

Making Comics, designed by Lynda Barry (Drawn & Quarterly) ‘Best Digital Comic’: Afterlift, by Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo (comiXology Originals)

Afterlift, by Chip Zdarsky and Jason Loo (comiXology Originals) ‘Best Webcomic’: Fried Rice, by Erica Eng, https://friedricecomic.tumblr.com

Basically, that’s a list of excellence right there that you can dip into, in case you were looking for some new reading material. Emma Rios took home the prize for best cover art, but she’ll have plenty of competition for next year, once you gaze upon this week’s collection of amazing art:

Comic book covers of the week credits:



























































































Dejah Thoris #7 by Lucio Parrillo

Green Hornet #1 by Dave Johnson

Red Sonja And Vampirella Meet Betty And Veronica #12 by Fay Dalton

Sacred Six #2 by Meghan Hetrick

Cable #2 by Phil Noto

Captain Marvel #18 by Jorge Molina

Iron Man 2020 #5 by Simone Bianchi

Spider-Man Noir #2 by Dan Panosian

Star Wars: Darth Vader #3 by Aaron Kuder

The Amazing Spider-Man #45 by Josemaria Casanovas

X-Factor #1 by Tom Muller

X-Men #10 by Phil Noto

Dead Body Road: Bad Blood #2 by Matteo Scalera and Moreno Di Nisio

Die #11 by Stephanie Hans

Hardcore Vol. 2: Reloaded by Nic Klein

Heart Attack Vol. 1 by Michael Garland and Eric Zawadzki

Mercy #4 by Mirka Andolfo

Spawn #308 by Ken Lashley

The Walking Dead: The Alien by Marcos Martin

Batman Book 5 by Tony Daniel\

Batman / Superman #10 by Ricardo Federici

DC’s Cybernetic Summer #1 by Dan Mora

John Constantine: Hellblazer #8 by John Paul Leon

Lucifer Vol. 3: The Wild Hunt by Tiffany Turrill

The Legion Of Super Heroes #7 by Alex Garner

Wonder Woman #759 by Danny Miki and Robson Rocha

Fartnite: Chapter Poo #1 by John Joseco

Ninjas And Robots #1 by Owen Gieni

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Annual 2020 by Adam Gorham

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #107 by Alex McArdell

The Transformers Vs. The Terminator #3 by Freddie E. Williams II

Bill & Ted Omnibus by Jamal Campbell

Firefly #18 by Marc Aspinall

Giant Days Vol. 13 by Max Sarin

Ronin Island Vol. 2 by Giannis Milonogiannis

Robyn Hood: Justice #1 by Leonardo Colapietro

The Dungeon Of Black Company Vol. 5 by Yohei Yasamura

Invader Zim Vol. 4 by Warren Wucinich

PENG! Action Sports Adventures by Corey Lewis

Rogue Planet #3 by Andy MacDonald

Black Stars Above Vol. 1 by Jenna Cha

Bleed Them Dry #2 by Dike Ruan

The Possessed #1 by Gyula Nemeth

Savage Bastards #4 by Carlos Angeli

Damnation: Poppy’s Inferno by Maria Lovett

Last Updated: