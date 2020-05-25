The best comic book covers of the week – May 25 2020

DC has a knack for reimagining its characters and not having to worry about continuity challenges, and out of all the Elseworlds, Dark Multiverse and assorted tales to spring forth from the minds of writers who aren’t beholden to maintaining a certain narrative status quo, Earth One may just be my favourite take on comic book icons.

Similar to Marvel’s Ultimate universe, Earth One is what would happen if superheroes were real, but with plenty of other twists thrown into their path. Old allies become new enemies, classic rogues have a shot at redemption and DC’s greatest heroes are raw powerhouses who are still building their legacy.

There’s a trip back to Earth One planned for later this year, with DC Comics providing new details on Green Lantern Earth One Vol. Two from the creative team of Corinna Bechko, Gabriel Hardman and Jordan Boydm. Here’s a breakdown on what to expect, as the Yellow Lanterns pop up to menace Hal Jordan and the last of the Green Lanterns:













Manhunters, alien races, rings of power—it’s a lot for the people of Earth to absorb,” reads DC’s description. “Especially when an interplanetary incident forces their protector, Hal Jordan, to leave on a rescue mission that results in the discovery that there’s a new player in the galaxy: Yellow Lanterns! Conscripted into service, the Yellow Lanterns are uniformly made up of inhabitants of the planet Qward, located in the parallel dimension where the Guardian ‘fled’ to escape the Manhunters long ago. While they seem a benign force for peace, Jordan can’t get comfortable with how much power they wield, or their bizarre, lockstep behavior. When fellow Earthling John Stewart ends up with a yellow ring, he and Hal must work together to confront the being who destroyed the original Green Lantern Corps—the last surviving Guardian!

HAL JORDAN

Jordan has re-assimilated into Earth culture on a lunar base, working as a consultant designing a privately funded spacecraft in hope of connecting Earth with the wider galaxy. In the last three years he has struggled with how he can help avert problems on Earth without falling prey to politics or creating unintended problems while still doing everything he can to protect his home planet and try to foster a brighter future.

JOHN STEWART

An Earth physicist working on propulsion systems for spacecraft, he jumped at the opportunity to study an alien craft first-hand when a Llaran vessel visited the Sol system. Too bad he was on board when an intergalactic incident broke out. He’s relentlessly curious about his chosen discipline, with a deep understanding of the physics behind energy as it applies to space travel. This gives him the ability to recognize that the Yellow energy is not from our dimension. And meeting Arisia gives him a reason to use it as a force for good.

ARISIA

As the most accomplished of the Green Lanterns, her skills are unquestioned. It’s her management style that chaffs some of the Green Lanterns. Or is it just that a collection of individuals always has a hard time becoming a true community? Either way, it’s lonely trying to lead. Fortunately, she may have found a kindred spirit when she meets Stewart.

The new graphic novel launches on July 28. Now, onto the best comic book covers of the week!

Comic book covers of the week credits:











































































Aquaman #59 by Stjepan Seijic

Batman Beyond #43 by Dustin Nguyen

Detective Comics #1023 by Lee Bermejo

Lois Lane #10 by Mike Perkins

Shazam! #13 by Julian Totino Tedesco

Suicide Squad #5 by Bruno Redondo

Supergirl #42 by Derrick Chew

The Last God #7 by Kai Carpenter

The Low, Low Woods #5 by Jenny Frison

Wonder Woman #758 by Jeff Dekal

Red Sonja And Vampirella Meet Betty And Veronica #12 by Cat Staggs

Vengeance Of Vampirella #7 by Ben Oliver

Black Widow #1 by Travis Charest

Marauders #10 by Russell Dauterman

The Amazing Spider-Man #43 by Ryan Ottley

Venom #25 by Ryan Stegman and Dave Rapoza

Alienated #3 by Christian Wildgoose

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers #40 showcase covers by James Griffith

The Monster Men #1 by Roy Allen Martinez

Exorsisters #6 by Gisele Lagace

Outer Darkness / Chew #2 by Afu Chan

Godzilla: Complete Rulers Of Earth Vol. 1 by Matt Frank

Blackwood: The Mourning After #3 by Peach Momoko

The Butcher Of Paris #5 by Dave Johnson

Dead Day #1 by Francesco Francavilla

Sherlock: A Scandal In Belgravia #5 by Alice X. Zhang

Best Of 2000 AD #2 by Becky Cloonan

Sera And The Royal Stars #7 by Audrey Mok

The Plot #6 by Josh Hixson

X-O Manowar #3 by Dustin Weaver

Nancy In Hell: The Hell’s Door #1 by Pauli Junquera

