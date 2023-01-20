3 Top Picks For Your Portfolio: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano And Solana, With Big Eyes Coin Raising $16.2 Million In Presale

With the crypto market suffering a sharp and spectacular hit in 2022, it is beginning to climb back to its bullish self as we ease into January. In an uncertain market, it is more important than ever to pick the right cryptos for your portfolio. Big Eyes Coin, Cardano and Solana are among the top cryptos currently trusted by seasoned investors.

Big Eyes Coin – A Must-Have Asset

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a deserving meme coin choice for your portfolio, currently in stage 9 of its presale. The new meme coin project has shown impressive growth on presale, raising $16.2 million already. Big Eyes Coin is no stranger to big crowds, rounding up huge numbers time and time again. Meme coins have not always garnered the best reputation, however, Big Eyes Coin is predicted to be hugely profitable for its investors.

Investors are flocking in their masses to this meme project, with most cryptocurrency enthusiasts betting on Big Eyes Coin becoming the next big crypto in the market. Meme coins are a popular crypto in the market and Big Eyes is in an ideal position to reach dizzy heights. The presale allows early buyers to invest with low risk to obtain a wide profit margin. Big Eyes Coin has already gained a loyal community and the presale is an unmissable event.

Cardano – Starting January With A Bang

As we settle into the new year, Cardano (ADA) has left the starting line on a running high, seeing a 41% increase in value. These impressive figures are likely to be due to its introduction of new features, high development and large investments from leading investors. Cardano’s high gains could also be a result of the creation of stablecoins, decentralised oracles, sidechains and dApps. Cardano proved itself to be a strong rival to Ethereum with its high-quality and cost-effective decentralised strategies. Consequently, Cardano has the spotlight on them, piquing the interest of investors all over.



Solana – Soaring Through The Year

Solana (SOL) is beginning to soar once more – becoming one of the current top-performing cryptocurrencies – gaining 139% in value since the beginning of 2023, says CNBC. Its price has skyrocketed, with total sales reaching over $87 million. This is the highest level since it reached a notable $141 million last September. With time still left in January, Solana’s price could very well continue to surge along with NFTs in its ecosystem.

Despite a rocky market in 2022, Solana has started 2023 on a high and experienced an increase in trading volume and network activity. Although its new meme token, BONK (more details), is thought to have provided the crypto with massive headway, gaining considerable public attention. Solana has undergone numerous improvements to ensure the network is both stable and scalable. These enhancements give Solana the potential to skyrocket and attract more decentralised applications to its platform, driving growth and strengthening its market position.

Analysts are predicting Big Eyes Coin, Cardano and Solana to continue rising and these cryptos are looking to be strong choices for portfolios.

