What Crypto Should I Buy Right Now? Choosing the Best Crypto Coin You Need

When Blockchain technologies first emerged, they seemed to be lofty, new innovations that would make up part of the larger technological ecosystem. However, the passage of time is revealing that Blockchain technologies are not just here to be part of the fold.

Rather, the Blockchain is headed to be the foundational basis of many technological solutions across various sectors. From finance and banking to manufacturing and transport, the Blockchain (definition here) has a wide range of practical applications that will revolutionize modern life.

One such practical application of Blockchain technologies is cryptocurrency. Defined as a digital currency that exists on a decentralized network (the Blockchain), cryptocurrency is already shifting the way the financial industry operates.

This is because cryptocurrencies facilitate peer-to-peer transactions without the need for an intermediary like a central or commercial bank. This reduces both the time and cost of completing financial transactions.

Besides providing an efficient medium of payments, cryptocurrencies are also an asset that can be traded for profit on crypto exchanges just like stocks and bonds are traded on the bourse. Lastly, cryptocurrencies promise to enhance economic inclusivity and cushion against inflationary pressures too.

What makes the best crypto?

Due to these benefits, interest in crypto has been growing fast with the total market value reaching and exceeding $900 million. A crypto coin is considered great if it has the following qualities;

a) Fully decentralized; The whole point of cryptocurrency is to eliminate interference by third parties for higher efficiency. Hence, a good crypto coin should not be overly manipulated by any central authority— including its creators.

b) Utility; Cryptocurrency is meant to be a valid alternative to fiat currency. Hence, for crypto to have real value, it should also have real utility. So when choosing the best crypto you should buy, ensure that the coin has actual use cases as an asset or a medium of exchange.

c) Highly secure; No one wants to purchase crypto only to have it hacked and stolen by unscrupulous hackers. Therefore, the best crypto you should buy should have great security architecture integrated into its native design.

d) Demand; Another quality you should consider when looking for what crypto coin you should buy is demand. This doesn’t mean that all crypto coins start or should start out with a lot of demand.

Rather, the best crypto coin should have an adequate public presence that points to good prospects for future growth. That way, you can be sure the coin will have real utility and become valuable enough for you to earn returns if you buy it as an asset.

Other qualities of a great crypto coin you should buy include stability, good potential for scalability, deflationary mechanism, and sustainability. Therefore, are you asking yourself “what crypto should I buy right now?” Well, below are some of our suggestions;

What crypto should I buy today?

1) Stabila; Stabila is a cryptocurrency and the native token built on the Stabila proof of stake blockchain and is available on the Moneta Digitec crypto exchange. Designed to offer users optimal utility both as an asset and a medium of exchange, Stabila has excellent security architecture to prevent hacking and theft by bad actors. Stabila has everything to build a state-of-the-art decentralized finance ecosystem.

Stabila blockchain and the native wallet supports all countries’ stablecoins. At the moment of writing, there are 48 stablecoins used by citizens of different countries to make payments or transact between them. If you are in India and need to make transactions in INR you just add the INRM token to your crypto wallet and use it. The same goes for Brazil while using BRLM, Mexico MXNM, etc…

Blockchain-based transaction fees are minimal and will not cost you more than $0.2. In other words, you have access to any currency in the world. Moreover, you can exchange those tokens in the decentralized exchange in the wallet. If you want to cash out just go to Moneta Digitec Exchange and cash out to your bank account or card.

The company is working on making all its digital assets available in Stabila pay (S-Pay). The payment gateway service will be available from your wallet and you can embed the widget to your website with just a few clicks.

Having a market capitalization of just over $500 mil, Stabila also has enormous growth potential and is not susceptible to high volatility. So rest assured Stabila is primed for all-time highs and future market cap conquests. Therefore, it is one of the crypto coins that you should buy today as you stand to enjoy great profit margins.

Its market value continues to appreciate with time and it is here for the long term.

2) Bitcoin; Abbreviated as BTC, Bitcoin continues to be one of the great crypto coins one should buy right now. This is because, since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin has greatly appreciated its market value.

Bitcoin’s volatility is something you shall take seriously. This is one of the most volatile digital assets and it may wipe from its value more than 50% in a short span.

We have witnessed that this year and shall be prepared for it to happen in the future. This translates into uncertainty and limits greatly its use cases. The high transaction fees are another factor driving off bitcoin users as they turn to more technologically advanced chains.

Bitcoin also has several use cases as a medium of exchange and hence offers users practical utility. So if you are asking yourself “what crypto coin should I buy?” you should definitely consider Bitcoin.

3) Ether; Ether (ETH) is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum Blockchain network. Ether’s value has been bolstered by the fact that the Ethereum Blockchain has made it possible to create NFT projects and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO).

Despite being very popular and hugely hyped, Ethereum still has problems to solve. One of the biggest issues is the very high fees that certainly limit its blockchain use.

The second issue faced by the ethereum blockchain is extremely long processing times for transactions. In some cases, it may take more than 24 hours for a transaction to reach its destination.

I used to transact on ethereum myself and honestly when trying to minimize the gas fees, some transactions would not even get processed in a few days. I had to programmatically cancel those transactions to unblock the funds and resend them with higher fees.

It is a good crypto coin you should consider buying as it is available on a variety of crypto exchanges including Moneta Digitec just like Stabila and Bitcoin. Ether is also secure and has practical utility as a medium of exchange and as an asset too.

4) GBPM; Stablecoins are becoming a mainstay in the crypto ecosystem. This is because they help to introduce more stability to crypto by being backed by real-world assets or fiat currencies.

GBPM is a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the British Pound Sterling. Therefore, if you are looking for a new crypto coin to buy, you can add GBPM to your list.

It is a good choice for those who want to have exposure to the Pound Sterling as one of the most stable currencies of the world in the past 50 years. Maybe it’s not as popular as the US dollar but a lot of financial transactions are exposed to GBP as Great Britain is a major financial player on the world scene.

5) USDM; Like GBPM, USDM (USDM) is a stablecoin whose value is pegged to a real fiat currency, in this case, the US dollar. USDM is built on the Stabila Blockchain and maintains a standard 1:1 value ratio with the dollar.

Will have to agree that the American dollar is the favorite currency and most of us have used it in the past and will definitely use it in the future. No currency ever managed such a long rule and is still the medium that proved to be stable over the long run and not only the American people have faith in it but the whole world.

USDM facilitates transactions that mostly constitute purchasing cryptocurrencies on crypto trading platforms. It is also available on the Moneta Digitec exchange and is ideal for new crypto users.

Limitless possibilities

There is limitless revenue potential in the field of crypto going by its consistent growth and development. The aforementioned cryptocurrencies are just some of the many cryptocurrencies you can buy as mediums of exchange or tradable assets.

The world’s crypto market has circa 300 million users and still growing in 2022. The growth is attributed to mainstream adoption. While we find ourselves in the so-called crypto winter, it is still happening and crypto is growing in popularity.

My personal view on blockchain technology is:

Making financial transactions cheap for users;

We all know that the likes of Paypal, Visa, and MasterCard will charge you sometimes above what we all would like to be a minimum. Sometimes the charges are exorbitant and it just makes us question if the banking industry wants to evolve.

My view is they are comfortable with the legacy they control for hundreds of years. But the fact that I can transact at the cost of a few cents makes it whole brighter, if not for me, for my kids surely.

No gatekeepers;

We all had experiences with banks. Many rules, limits, and a lot of control. The banks transformed into heavy organizations having gatekeepers at any possible corner, accountants, managers, officers, clerks, etc… Employing a lot of hours just processing the basics.

Blockchains do those functions automatically and are open and transparent any time you need it, anywhere. No more gatekeepers. And no tampering with data, how inconvenient for the banks.

What new crypto should I buy?

Other crypto coins you should buy today include STB (Stabila), ETHS (Wrapped Ether), BTCS (Wrapped Bitcoin), CNYM (Currency Renminbi/Yuan), JPYM (Currency Japanese Yen), EURM (Currency Euro), and GBPM (Currency Pound Sterling).

If you are overwhelmed by high transaction fees on ethereum or bitcoin, start using ETHS and BTCS. These wrapped tokens are BTC and ETH, however only on the Stabila blockchain.

Many people moved their holdings to stabila not only for the sake of cheap fees but for instant transactions. Yes, transactions on the Stabila blockchain are instant and enter solidified state in less than 50 seconds.

All these crypto coins are available on the Moneta Digitec crypto exchange for easy access. Therefore, whether you invest in cryptocurrencies or not, or are a new or seasoned crypto enthusiast, cryptocurrency offers immense potential as a source of income. All you have to do is identify the right crypto to buy based on some of the qualities outlined earlier in this article.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is not investment advice. Neither it does constitute an offer or solicitation. It is not an offer and it is not a recommendation of any investment product.

