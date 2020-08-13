47 Ronin is getting a cyberpunk sequel set 300 years in the future

We have seen some pretty bold and outrageous ideas for sequels, but this next one may just be one of the craziest (and possibly most fun!). Deadline is reporting that a sequel to 47 Ronin is the works at Netflix, but instead of following up on the late medieval Japan setting of Universal Pictures’ original samurai action flick, this new film will be set in an “exotic, cyberpunk world” 300 years in the future. A cyberpunk world that is filled with samurai? Where do I sign up?

The original film starred Keanu Reeves and was directed by Carl Rinsch from a script written by Chris Morgan and Hossein Amini. It was a heavily fictionalized account (the dragons, giants, and demons were a dead giveaway) of a real-life group of 47 samurai in the 18th century who set out to avenge the death of their master who had been killed by a merciless shogun. 47 Ronin blended elements of magic, Japanese mythology, and plenty of great action and decent characters. Critics weren’t kind on it, neither was the box office, but it was a fun movie and even if parts of the story weren’t well handled, it was the kind of movie I could definitely get more of. I just never would’ve thought that a cyberpunk world would be the concept that we really needed.

According to the report, the sequel – which will be co-produced by Netflix and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment – will “be a fresh, re-imagined take on the original feature and will incorporate horror along with modern samurai and ninja elements.” It definitely sounds ambitious, though it will be interesting how they incorporate those samurai elements into this futuristic world and if they tell a similar story to the original with a new set of warriors taking down a corrupt regime or follow on from the legacy those heroes left behind. As long as it can bring together some great action sequences, layered in a decent story, I guess we wouldn’t mind. The timing of this sequel also couldn’t be more fortuitous with the gaming world getting excited for the massively-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, which will no doubt also fuel some hype for this movie.

The still-untitled sequel will be directed by Mulan actor Ron Yuan, who had the following to say about the film:

I’m incredibly excited to be working with Universal and the producing team on this genre-blending, martial arts, action, horror and cyber-punk film. This will be a fun, intense, supercharged thrill ride for viewers globally.

The film looks to be less of a big-budget spectacle given its home video focus, but hopefully, Yuan and his team can still find a way of making this concept work and perhaps bring us some even stronger and more authentic action than what we got in the first film. BUT IN THE FUTURE!

