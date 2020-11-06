80’s cult horror Fright Night getting a sequel from original director Tom Holland

You have got to love the 80s, for its terribly synthesised pop music, hairspray, shoulder pads, excessive denim, and of course incredibly cheesy movies. It was a decade that stands as both a reminder of how bad our human tastes can be, but also how we can be at our absolute most entertaining when we don’t take ourselves too seriously. It all made sense at the time even if we can look back at it now and wonder what we were all thinking.

Which is perhaps why so many films that were popular back then do not work well when adapted for modern audiences because much of the subtext, culture and copious amounts of cheese is lost in modern messages and clever story telling. Friday night was one of those ridiculous horror movies that came out in 1985 that gained a cult following for its time, though when it was recently rebooted in 2011, it just never proved to be as successful.

Now the writer/director of the original Tom Holland, wants to try and redeem the property by working on a script for Fright Night 2, called Fright Night 2: Resurrection, which is set to continue the story from that film with the plan to see all of the original stars and characters return, as he revealed in a recent interview with SyFy Wire:

I’m writing a sequel to Fright Night now… I’m calling it Fright Night 2: Resurrection. Well, it’s the only way to protect myself: If you wanna see something done right, do it yourself… Of course, Charlie’s back, and so is Evil Ed. I’m bringing back everybody I can. I’m calling it Resurrection because we’ve got to resurrect Billy Cole and Jerry Dandridge. And now I’ll say no more.

Now, apart from the recent reboots, there was actually a sequel to the first Fright night film released in 1989 titled Fright Night: Part 2. It appears though with the return of many different characters that Holland wants to retcon most of what happened in that movie. Again, a trend we are seeing quite often in recent horror revivals. Whether Holland can make this sequel work so late after the original and appeal to audiences and fans in the same way the original did, will remain to be seen.

Fright Night 2: Resurrection doesn’t have any release dates as yet.

