Fans think we’re finally getting a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer today

Despite most of the world still stuck in the throes of a pandemic, 2021 is actually a bumper year for Marvel Studios as it pushes out five different productions to our screens, the most the studio has ever done in a year. These consist of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, but – to borrow a bit from Sesame Street – one of these is not like the others. We’ve either seen these titles in their entirety (WandaVision, TFATWS) or seen trailers for them (Black Widow, Eternals) but we’ve not even seen a scrap of footage for the new Spider-Man movie co-produced by Marvel and Sony. But that could all change today.

While officially the production has been wrapped in total secrecy, on the unofficial side of things, there have been several reports and rumours about No Way Home’s possible multiverse-hopping story that will bring back not just previous Spider-Man franchise stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to fight alongside star Tom Holland, but also villains from Sony’s previous cinematic iterations. Not to mention possibly setting up Holland’s Spider-Man to crossover with Sony’s other Marvel Comics properties. And as the chatter around these rumours seemed to swell over the last week or so, some pundits started suspecting that something was coming. And that’s when fans realized that 1 June is actually Holland’s birthday and that could be a big deal.

Recently, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu celebrated his birthday by debuting the first poster of the upcoming 2021 Marvel film and revealing that the first trailer would be out in a few weeks after that. However, Marvel then dropped the trailer early, which Liu later explained was a surprise just for him. And many fans are now hoping that Marvel will do the same for Holland. This hope is being buoyed by DisInsider Editor-in-Chief Skyler Shuler sharing a screenshot of an apparent conversation they had with a friend who works at a movie theatre who claims that theatres have already received the trailer for No Way Home.

As some have pointed out though, the veracity of Shuler’s friend’s claims is a bit iffy. This is based on the fact that the trailer for Marvel’s Eternals released online last month but it’s not playing in theatres yet, so it makes no sense that theatres would already have the trailer for No Way Home.

I really do hope that we get the trailer released today though, but I’m definitely not holding my breath when it comes to Marvel dropping huge bombs in this preview to confirm or deny any of the rumours. Despite Holland being one of the biggest blabbermouths in the biz (much to the hilarious annoyance of his co-stars and bosses at Marvel), Marvel’s previous Spider-Man movies have managed to keep most of their secrets right up until the end. In fact, the trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home straight up lied by giving us scenes not in the movie just to throw people off the scent of what was actually going on. I expect we’ll get the same thing here BUT AT LEAST WE’LL BE GETTING SOMETHING AND MY BODY IS READY!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for release in cinemas on 17 December.

Last Updated: