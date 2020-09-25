A body is a cage in the full trailer for Hulu’s Marvel horror series Helstrom

Disney previously indicated that their less kid-friendly content will be skipping Disney+ in favour of their other streaming platform, Hulu, and if the latest full trailer for Helstrom is anything to go by they weren’t kidding. The series, created by Paul Zbyszewski (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), draws its inspiration from the Marvel comic book characters of Daimon and Satana Hellstrom, originally the half-human children of Satan, before a powerful demon known as Marduk Kurios was retconned into being their father.

Tom Austen (The Royals) and Sydney Lemmon (Fear the Walking Dead) stars as siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom who’re brought together to track down and capture monsters similar to their father, a brutal serial killer. But they’re wholly unprepared for the powerful forces that oppose them.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Let’s take a look:

Since I haven’t read any of the comics in which these characters appear I’ve got no clue how close this hews to the source material, and I think it’s safe to say not much. But I’ll be damned if this doesn’t look like a superb supernatural series even if it doesn’t worship at the altar of canon, this just drips with atmosphere. It sounds great, the visuals are excellent (I particularly loved the shot of the flowers dying behind Ana as she’s on the phone), the performances seem good, and there’s a solid mystery to unravel – and it’s all wrapped together by some strong horror.

What do you think?

Helstrom’s ten-episode-long first season will debut on Hulu on 16 October. It also stars Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, Ariana Guerra, Alain Uy, Daniel Cudmore, and David Meunier.

