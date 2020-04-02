A happy ending takes time in Netflix’s rom-com Love Wedding Repeat

Love Wedding Repeat, which I can only assume is a riff on the “Live Die Repeat” log line (and original title) of Tom Cruise’s sci-fi action movie Edge of Tomorrow, is Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy from writer and first time director, Dean Craig (Death at a Funeral, both of them). And much like the aforementioned Edge of Tomorrow, this wedding is on repeat until we get the desired ending – a happy one for all involved.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

In this innovative romantic comedy about the power of chance, alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack (Sam Claflin) tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away, Dina (Olivia Munn). If he succeeds, Jack might find a happy ending of his own.

Let’s take a look:

I’m not the biggest rom-com watcher around, especially when there’s a wedding involved (Destination Wedding is the sole exception I can think of right now), thanks to their tendency towards cheesiness and annoyingly sweet happy endings – but that was much funnier and less cloying than I expected it to be. I still anticipate the happy ending, but the route we take to get there seems charming and funny. I’m going to put that down to the writing, which has some snappy dialogue and just the right amount of zaniness without descending into the farcical. It also looks decently directed and pretty well acted, so I think there’s something here for everyone, even us rom-com grumps.

What do you think?

Love Wedding Repeat is due for release on Netflix on 10 April. It also stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Freida Pinto.

Last Updated: