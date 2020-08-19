A holiday turns into a nightmare for Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth in Death of Me

Death of Me is the upcoming trippy horror feature from director by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, III, and IV), and stars Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) and Luke Hemsworth (Westworld).

The pair play a married couple, Christine and Neil, on holiday on Thailand who wake up one morning with no memory of the previous night. Fortunately they manage to find footage of their escapades the previous night, but while watching it back they’re both horrified with what they see, and what couldn’t possibly be true – Neil snapping Christine’s neck.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Vacationing on an island off the coast of Thailand, Christine (Maggie Q) and Neil Oliver (Luke Hemsworth) awake hungover and with no memory of the previous night. They find footage on Neil’s camera, and watch, horrified, as Neil appears to murder Christine. With twenty-four hours until the next ferry and a typhoon threatening the island, Christine and Neil attempt to reconstruct the night’s events—and are snared in a web of mystery, black magic, and murder.

Let’s take a look:

As some of you may know I’m not the biggest fan of horrors, but I’ll be damned if this didn’t pleasantly surprise me. I love movies that play with their characters’ perceptions of what is real and what is not, and Death of Me clearly dives headlong into that. It’s a fascinating puzzle to solve while watching provided it’s done well, and based on the trailer it definitely seems well done to me. You also need decent actors to hold it together, and that’s exactly what we’ve got with Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth, and I’m curious to see the mystery behind the weird happenings unravel.

What do you think?

Death of Me is due for release in US theatres and via digital and on-demand on 2 October. Written by Ari Margolis, James Morley III, and David Tish, it also stars Alex Essoe, Kat Ingkarat, Kelly B. Jones, Michael S. New, Angel Ladao, and Rome Romanne.

Last Updated: