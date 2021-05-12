Maggie Q and Michael Keaton are out for blood in the stylish action thriller The Protégé

Maggie Q and Michael Keaton are out for blood in the stylish action thriller The Protégé

The Protégé is the upcoming action thriller starring Maggie Q (Designated Survivor), Samuel L. Jackson (ironically as you’ll soon see, The Hitman’s Bodyguard), and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming). It’s directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale) and written by Richard Wenk (The Equalizer), which makes for an impressive lineup of talent both in front of, and behind, the camera.

The movie’s a revenge flick that sees Q, one of the world’s most notorious and skilled assassins, out for blood after her mentor and long-time partner (Jackson) is killed.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

Let’s take a look:

I think this looks like a solid action movie. It’s got a great lead cast who’re putting in the high calibre of performances we’ve come to expect from them, it looks well-directed, the movie’s tone has a nice blend of style and cool, and the action sequences look entertaining as well. Unfortunately the trailer spoils far too much of the plot, which does come across as a tad bland overall, but that’s not enough to persuade me that I won’t have a good time watching the movie.

What do you think?

The Protégé is due for release in US theatres on 20 August. It also stars Robert Patrick, Patrick Malahide, Lili Rich, Ekaterina Baker, Gamba Cole, and Madalina Anea.

Last Updated: