The Flash set pics reveal Sasha Calle’s Supergirl in costume… and it’s not what we expected

I think it’s pretty safe to say that no upcoming DCEU movie has as much riding on it as The Flash. Starring Ezra Miller’s returning Scarlet Speedster and directed by Andy Muschietti (Stephen King’s It), the upcoming film will properly introduce the concept of the DC Comics multiverse to the big screen, which will allow Warner Bros. to incorporate different versions of characters into the mainstream franchise as well as explain how multiple versions of the same character could be running around at the same time. Most of the headline-grabbing articles about the latter have focused on Michael Keaton reprising his title role from the 1980s Batman movies in The Flash as an older Bruce Wayne alongside current Batman actor Ben Affleck, who will hang up his cape and cowl after this film.

But another major DC character is also making their appearance in The Flash with Sasha Calle being cast as Supergirl back in February. Being of Colombian descent, Calle makes history as the first Latina actress to ever portray Supergirl on-screen. As Kara Zor-El has traditionally been portrayed as blonde-haired and blue-eyed (like the current iteration portrayed by Melissa Benoist on the Supergirl TV series), this naturally riled up a certain corner of the internet. But what if Calle is not playing Kara Zor-El but a different Supergirl? That is what I’m suspecting after a batch of The Flash set pics hit the net this weekend past and gave us our first clear look at several cast members as they film in London. This includes Calle dressed in a very cool-looking Supergirl costume that is going to be familiar to some fans.







Firstly, no, I don’t have any idea what the hell is happening with those abdominal inserts either. Secondly, the texturing and detailing are very reminiscent of Henry Cavill’s Superman costume, so that’s pretty neat. Overall, it’s just a really cool and practical (no miniskirt shots, you pervs!) costume design for Supergirl though.

However, here’s the important bit: This is not completely an original design created for this film. If you’ve read the Injustice comics that spin out of the popular video game series (which sees characters from the mainstream DC Comics universe traveling to an alternate timeline in which Superman went bad and took over the world), then you would be familiar with Lara Lane-Kent, the daughter of Superman aka Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who also became Supergirl. Strictly speaking though, she never existed. In Injustice: Gods Among Us, it’s the Joker killing Lois Lane that drives Superman over the edge and turns him bad, but in the Injustice: Year Three comics, Superman is given a lengthy vision of what his life would have been like had Lois not been killed, and that includes having a superhero daughter.

And I’ll be damned if Calle’s Supergirl is not the spitting image of Lara Lane-Kent.





Yes, she’s missing the cape (which is usually added via CGI in post-production) and there’s some red detailing/boots missing, but it’s undeniable how much of a resemblance Calle has to the Injustice Supergirl, right down to the same haircut. So is The Flash perhaps going to be introducing a version of Supergirl from the Injustice universe somehow (I mean, she was really just a dream essentially) or is Muschietti and co just paying homage to her?

Despite these set pics popping up recently, The Flash production is still very tightly wrapped in secrecy so we don’t have any story details to corroborate my theory one way or the other. There are some further nuggets to be gleaned from other set pics though, which show Miller and Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West in civilian garb. Check out the ring on Miller’s finger for a cool Flash throwback.

All the photos of Kiersey Clemons (Iris West AKA Iris Allen) and Ezra Miller (Barry Allen AKA Flash) on set of #TheFlash. It seems that they are walking out of a courthouse. In both versions of JL, Ezra wants to represent his father and clear his name. Could this be it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pGvxnZt6BZ — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) June 20, 2021

It's a near guarantee the Flash will store his costume inside his ring in the upcoming film #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/bNxtLied6J — Big Screen Leaks (@bigscreenleaks) June 20, 2021

We also have a pic of Keaton’s Bruce Wayne and what many are suspecting is his “Batmobile”, both of which are giving off some serious Batman Beyond vibes and I’m totally there for it.

First look #michaelkeaton on #TheFlash



This is his car, not Affleck’s, and I hear this is from the end of the movie and he’s now permanently in the #DCEU



Video tomorrow with full breakdown of all these set pics! pic.twitter.com/pO38KSIUUJ — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 20, 2021

We still have a long time to wait to see how all of this plays out as The Flash is scheduled for release on 8 November 2022.

