“Let’s get it!” Hilarious new “early access” trailer for The Suicide Squads sneaks online

The Suicide Squad, writer/director James Gunn’s follow-up to the middling 2017 DCEU movie – confusingly titled, Suicide Squad – is one of the biggest upcoming movies of the year. And yet, Warner Bros. was apparently being all sneaky about its latest preview. For some reason, instead of just releasing a new trailer like everybody else does, the studio only made it available as a pre-roll ad on YouTube. Yes, those random pesky ads that play before the clip you actually want to see and instinctively click “Skip” on? Well, if you fought the urge to skip and the internet gods were in your favour, you could maybe get to see who shot Superman, learn about Weasel’s rap-sheet, and even be educated along with John Cena’s Peacemaker on how the mission this time for the team of misfits does not involve a butthole.

Confused? Well, you don’t have to be any longer because after a few hours of it basically being YouTube ad gambling to see if you got lucky, the new trailer for The Suicide Squad has now been officially released online in a normal capacity. And man, it is a blast! Just don’t share it… for some reason. Oops!

That looks like so much fun. And, more importantly, an actual reflection of the movie. One of the biggest issues of the previous film came about when a Comic-Con trailer was cut to – ironically – imitate the tongue-in-cheek tone of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy film for Marvel, when in actual fact, as we found out later, director David Ayer had made a much more serious and grim film. Arguably, that was one of the major components that led to Suicide Squad’s divisive reception and eventually Gunn being brought in to “soft reboot” the franchise.

And I really do mean, a “soft reboot” as while Gunn is not continuing the story from Ayer’s film, a few characters – Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flagg, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerand – are carrying over. And as Gunn told Total Film recently, there’s nothing in his movie that contradicts what came before.

There’s nothing really in there that contradicts David’s [Ayer] movie. I think the original film did some amazing casting on those characters, in particular the ones I used… I changed what I wanted to and kind of didn’t fix what wasn’t broken.

The Suicide Squad also stars Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, and Sylvester Stallone. It is scheduled for release in theatres and on HBO Max on 6 August. Here’s the full synopsis:

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

