Powerpuff Girls live-action series is in development at The CW

Do you know what you get when you combine sugar and spice with all things nice? Well, probably some decent cupcakes. But if you add a hint of Chemical X, then you have the recipe for a superhero crime-fighting trio that is as sugary sweet as they are all-powerful beings.

The Powerpuff Girls was a classic Cartoon Network series that featured Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup as they saved their city on a regular basis while growing up under the tutelage of their creator and father Professor Utonium. Created by Craig McCracken, the series was a success for Cartoon Network during the 1990s and early 2000s. Like all iconic superheroes, they’re getting retrofitted for a new audience once again (an animated reboot of the show aired on Cartoon network in 2016).

Variety is reporting that the characters will be resurrected as a live-action series, which is in development at The CW. Instead of simply creating another series which sees the little girls fighting crime all over again, this incarnation casts the girls as grown-up adults who resent having wasted their childhood’s fighting crime instead of going through more regular life challenges like the rest of us.

It’s certainly an interesting spin on the original series. I was never a fan of it, although did watch a few episodes during its heyday. While I could never see myself watching the Powerpuff Girls again, the live-action twist of them being grumpy adults who have lost their innocent charm might be something that I could get behind.

The reboot is the brainchild of writers and executive producers Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody, who will be making the show with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television. Berlanti and CW already have a massive collection of superheroes through the DC Arrowverse series and so we can probably expect this new take on the Powerpuff Girls to be similar in tone to many of those shows that are aimed at the young adult market.

