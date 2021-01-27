Netflix’s Georgia & Ginny is Gilmore Girls with extra crime

Georgia & Ginny is Netflix’s upcoming dramedy series created by Sarah Lampert and starring Brianne Howey (The Exorcist – the TV series, not the movie, obviously) and Antonia Gentry (Raising Dion).

Howey and Gentry play the titular mother and daughter pair who move to a small New England town in order to start afresh, something the straight-laced Ginny finds challenging thanks to her young, attractive, and out-going mom being the centre of attention. But Georgia’s past also holds some dark secrets, and when those secrets return to haunt them the pair are forced to confront some uncomfortable truths that threaten to shatter their fragile relationship.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.

Let’s take a look:

I can’t quite put my finger on it, but I feel like there’s a bit more going on here than the saccharine coating on this trailer might suggest. My eye were starting to roll, and my ears might still be bleeding from the music, but halfway through the trailer my brain went “huh”. There’s some deeper drama at play here, and I think this series could turn out to be a pleasant surprise despite having a soap-ish feel to it.

What do you think?

Georgia & Ginny’s ten-episode-long first season will premiere on Netflix on 24 February. It also stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, and Mason Temple.

