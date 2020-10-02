Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal to lead The Godfather “making of” film

The Godfather is one of the most iconic movies of all time. The legendary mobster movie that starred Marlon Brando and Al Pacino not only cleaned up at the box office and Oscars when it released in 1972, but also launched one of the greatest film trilogies of all time. It has gone on to influence the genre immensely with almost ever mobster movie made since trying to borrow parts of it in some way.

The truth though is that as successful as The Godfather was and how influential it has been in cinema history, it was by no means a guaranteed success. It was initially considered a massive gamble to make with many believing it could even ruin the careers of all those involved thanks to the then unpopular and unproven genre. It led to director Francis Ford Coppola having many battles with Paramount over the project and even the casting of the notoriously difficult Brando as Don Corleone. A role that ended up winning the actor an Oscar and easily one of the greatest performances of all time when we look back at it now.

That type of behind-the-scenes drama is a story that some believe is certainly worth telling as Deadline is reporting that a new film about the making of The Godfather is in development starring Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal with Barry Levinson stepping behind the camera to direct. Isaac has been tapped to play the iconic Coppola himself, while Gyllenhaal will portray film producer Bob Evans. And in Levinson, the man such iconic films of his own such Rain Man, Good Morning, Vietnam, Wag the Dog, and Sphere, we have a big-name award-winning director bringing what could make for quite an exceptional film.

We do not know too much more about the details of how the story will unfold and there are no further casting announcements yet for who will portray the film’s other legendary actors. One person who is excited for the project though is Coppola himself who reportedly gave his blessing for the project, saying “Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything, will be interesting and worthwhile!”

We have seen many behind the scenes movies that often turn out to be even better than the movies they’re about – most recently James Franco’s The Disaster Artist that brilliantly retold the making of story behind arguably one of cinema’s worst ever movies in The Room. I am doubtful this movie could ever surpass the original classic, but even if it doesn’t get close, it could still be a wonderful and entertaining film to watch, especially given the talent involved.

Last Updated: