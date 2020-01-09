A new dragon is unearthed in this trailer for Dragonheart: Vengeance

Back in the 90s, before The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones made dragons popular all over again, we had a certain 1996 film, called Dragonheart, that decided to play off the CGI success of Jurassic Park and give us a film where not only dragons exist, but where they can speak to humans. The film starred Dennis Quaid as a dragonslayer who reluctantly teams up with a dragon voiced by Sir Sean Connery. It was also not a great movie but was remarkable for its CGI achievements.

It’s been nearly 24 years since that movie was made and CGI has become a lot better and more commonplace since then. So, I guess it makes sense that this franchise has been making a revival of sorts. I might not have been aware of any previous films, but it turns out that there was a direct-to-TV sequel, Dragonheart: A New Beginning, and two prequels with Ben Kingsley and Patrick Stewart voicing Drago the Dragon in Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse (2015) and Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017), respectively. Who knew?

And now, the studio has revealed in a new trailer that another Dragonheart film is on its way, titled Dragonheart: Vengeance, with Helena Bonham Carter voicing a new dragon named Siveth, with the film set to hit the home and On-Demand market on February 4th.

Many people have probably forgotten about the original film, but that should be okay as aside from a talking dragon, this film has nothing in common with the original one. Well, except for possibly being utterly forgettable too as even though the trailer doesn‘t reveal much about the film, it comes across as decidedly average in execution. Perhaps why the studio is looking to release it directly to home audiences rather than give it a run at the box office?

The official synopsis (courtesy of Screen Rant) for Dragonheart: Vengeance is below:

Lukas (Jack Kane), a young farmer whose family is killed by savage raiders in the countryside, sets out on an epic quest for revenge, forming an unlikely trio with a majestic dragon and a swashbuckling, sword-fighting mercenary, Darius (Joseph Millson). Helena Bonham Carter voices Siveth, the ice breathing dragon who was once banished from the kingdom for failing to save the king’s life. Compelled by the young man’s cause, she emerges from hiding, using her fantastical powers on the trio’s adventurous journey which brings revelations and rewards beyond vengeance. Dragonheart: Vengeance is an exciting action-adventure filled with fantasy and humour that will thrill the entire family.











