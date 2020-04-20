A new Green Hornet and Kato movie is in development

Everyone wants to be a superhero, but almost no one wants to be the sidekick. It’s one of these dilemmas that has been created ever since John Watson partnered with Sherlock Holmes and Robin teamed up with Batman, with both heroes getting suitably less recognition and often ridicule despite being an important part of the crime-fighting that went on. When it comes to a superhero like the Green Hornet though, there is simply no Green Hornet without Kato, who is every bit his equal when it comes to the duo taking on villains together. And sometimes even more superior as was the case when Bruce Lee played the role of Kato opposite Van Williams’ Green Hornet in the 1960s TV series.

Sadly though, despite how important Kato has always been to the Green Hornet cause, his name has seldom appeared in the actual the title in many of the adaptations across radio, TV, comic book, and even the most recent Green Hornet movie starring Seth Rogen as the Green Hornet and Jay Chou as Kato. Thankfully though, that is all about to change as Variety is reporting that Universal is ready to adapt the Green Hornet once again, partnering with Amasia Entertainment in a movie titled The Green Hornet and Kato – rightfully putting Kato’s name front and centre on the marquee.

Starting life in the 1930s as a radio serial, The Green Hornet followed Britt Reid, a wealthy young newspaper publisher by day and masked crimefighter by night. Reid’s manservant Kato would serve as his sidekick, and also drive Green Hornet’s technologically advanced car, “The Black Beauty”, on their patrols. It was originally alluded to several times that Britt Reid is actually the descendant of the Lone Ranger. Following the radio series, The Green Hornet was adapted into movie serials, the aforementioned 1960s TV series and the 2006 movie.

Peter Cramer, president of Universal, had the following to say about the new upcoming film adaptation:

The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero tales ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every form of storytelling. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and the Black Beauty, and we can’t wait to share it with global audiences soon

Calling the Green Hornet one of the most beloved superhero titles ever is a bit of a stretch – it was hugely popular back in the day, especially in America, but most modern audiences won’t know anything about him – but I guess you would expect nothing less from a studio wanting to hype its new movie. The movie is reportedly currently in development – though with the current COVID-19 outbreak, any work is possibly on hold – but doesn’t have any planned release date, director or even a screenwriter at present. Or at least none that have been officially announced. With superhero projects proving to be quite successful at the moment and the dynamic team-up of Green Hornet and Kato something different than the usual superhero tag teams we currently get, I guess it’s no surprise that they are deciding to make a new movie. Even if the last adaptation isn’t even ten years old yet.

Last Updated: