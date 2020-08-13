A pregnant teenager goes on an epic road trip in this trailer for Unpregnant

Falling pregnant can be a tough situation to face, especially when it’s unexpected, you’re a teenager and you’re not prepared for the responsibility of raising a child. HBO Max is hoping to showcase the intense emotion of this realisation, while throwing some lighter comedy in the way, in its new movie Unpregnant.

Unpregnant tells the story of Veronica (Haley Lu Richardson) a 17-year-old, college-bound student who receives the shock of a lifetime when she finds out she’s pregnant. With nowhere else to turn or anyone she feels she can confide in, she reaches out to her former best friend, Bailey (Barbie Ferreira). In trying to make a difficult decision as to whether or not she should have an abortion, she ends up on a road trip to New Mexico with Bailey in a stolen car. Yes, nothing like dealing with facing a life of responsibility by living even more irresponsibly. But is it any fun though? Well, let’s look at the trailer to find out:

The film appears to balance moments of intense emotion with humour quite well, although its coming of age premise is a little predictable and not particularly original. Still, the characters are relatable and fun enough to watch on their big journey. Unpregnant also stars Alex MacNicoll, Brecklin Meyer, Giancarlo Esposito, Sugar Lyn Beard, Betty Who, Mary McCormack, Denny Love, Ramona Young, and Kara Royster.

Unpregnant was adapted from a novel by authors Ted Caplan (The Greatest Showman) and Jenni Hendriks (How I Met Your Mother). The movie is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg who wrote the screenplay alongside the authors, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and William Parker. The movie is set to premiere on HBO Max on September 10 and probably find its way to South Africa via Showmax in the near future.

Last Updated: