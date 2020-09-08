A Spenser Confidential sequel is in the works for Netflix

The power of Mark Wahlberg and his Boston-verse is a strong one, as it appears that his most recent action film with director Peter Berg, Spenser Confidential, is going to be getting a sequel. Following what Netflix claims were successful streaming numbers, Peter Berg has confirmed with Collider that a sequel for the action-comedy released in March of this year is in the works.

According to the report, a script from Brian Helgeland – who wrote the script for the first film – has already been written. However, the project is still only in a stage of planning for possible production dates which itself could prove quite a tricky task given current production climates. It doesn’t appear there is any rush to get the film made though, with Berg revealing that even an early 2022 start to production could be an option.

The first film was far from perfect and featured many silly and predictable moments. But there was enough balance between comedy and action, along with good chemistry between Wahlberg and his fellow cast members to obviously attract people to seeing the new movie and setting up a sequel. Which could easily be done based on where the first film closed out.

This is the kind of film franchise that could easily copy and paste different storylines and mysteries into the mix to keep running and though some people would probably want something completely fresh and new, I have a feeling that Berg and Netflix may want to not mess with the formula too much.

