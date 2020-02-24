A stormtrooper is on the run in this remarkable fan-made Star Wars short film

You have to love Star Wars fans. While there can no doubt be a toxic culture at times that surfaces when the rabid fanbase is not happy with something about any of the films released, their love and passion for the franchise, remains inspiring and they continue to help create deeper glimpses into the lore that makes Star Wars one of the most exciting universes of all time.

It’s thanks to one such massive fan, named Kevin T Custer, that we get this next piece of Star Wars magic in the form of a short film titled Alone: Stormtrooper on the Run. Written, directed and produced by Custer himself, this new short film follows the brief story of stormtrooper TK-1138 who lands up stuck and alone on the forest moon of Endor following the events of Return of the Jedi and expresses shock at the news that the second Death Star has been blown to smithereens:

This is pretty impressive for a low-budget fan project.t While it is no doubt missing a lot of the polish you would expect from a Star Wars movie and definitely has moments which showcase its amateur status, it is still profoundly thought-provoking. I love the way it looks at this epic finale of the original Star Wars trilogy form a different light that brings a strong sense of humanity to the nameless and faceless fighters who have become the Stormtroopers. Especially how at the end of the day, it was just a job for them with a decent pension plan.

Yes, you see because while the rest of us were celebrating the victory of the Rebel Alliance there were other victims to the victory too. Shame on all of us. While we know one stormtrooper dissenter from The Force Awakens turned out to be one of the big heroes of the recent trilogy in Finn, let’s hope that there is a bright future for this stormtrooper too and that he didn’t just end up as Ewok food at the end of it all.

Last Updated: