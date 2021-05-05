Disney has revealed a “real” lightsaber – here’s how it works

It’s Revenge of the Fifth! Yes, we’ve hit the day after Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you!) and I have to admit to being a little disappointed at yesterday’s offerings. With the Star Wars Celebration convention only happening next year, I thought Disney and Lucasfilm would have used the geek holiday to maybe do some big Star Wars movie/TV series announcements online. Instead, all we got on that front was the premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch as well as a surprise Star Wars/The Simpsons crossover starring Maggie Simpson titled The Force Awakens From Its Nap. Seeing as both of those are on Disney+ and we don’t have Disney+ (not too mention I stopped caring about The Simpsons decades ago), that left me with a whole lot of meh.

But then, like the Chosen One restoring balance to the Force, Disney dropped a press release about its new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launching in 2022 at Walt Disney Resort in Florida, which promises to “take you to a galaxy far, far away for an all-immersive, two-night vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has ever created before”.









Now immersive Star Wars resorts are nothing new. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland in Anaheim California already does this as the entire park is built to mimic the actual Star Wars universe with staff all in-character and guests able to interact with and go on little adventures with their favourite heroes and villains. What Galaxy’s Edge doesn’t have though are real lightsabers!

Okay, so maybe that’s a bit of hyperbole, because by “real” we don’t mean laser swords that can slice through nearly everything. No, up until now replica lightsabers were always just static glass/plastic tubes that lit up. However, for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, cast members will be boasting lightsabers that actually extend from the hilt and light up just like an actual lightsaber.

If you’re anything like me, you geeked out hard when seeing that vid and shouted “HOW THE FORCE DID THEY DO THAT?!”. And the answer, like the reveal to all the best mysteries, is every bit as simple as it is clever.

In a Twitter thread, fan Ben Ridout broke down exactly how this lightsaber can do what it does, and it all starts with two tape measures. Using information patent info and some more details given by Disney Parks chairman Josh D’amaro during a press conference in which he debuted what he called a “real” lightsaber, Ridout created a series of animations and descriptions that explain how this all works. It’s a lengthy thread, but totally worth it see how this magic trick was pulled off. Now I just need to pull off some magic of my own to get me one of these lightsabers. Or at least magic up the small mountain of money it will probably cost to stay at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where the press release promises that you will “have the opportunity to train in the ancient ways of the lightsaber”.

Did #Disney invent a real working #lightsaber?



Yes they did.



It won't melt through metal blast doors, or cut off your hand, but it does feature an illuminated blade that will extend and retract at the push of a button.



This animation shows the concept behind the tech. pic.twitter.com/e7fwP06CxF — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

At a recent virtual press conference, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'amaro briefly revealed what onlookers have called a "real" lightsaber.



After studying the patent (see image), here's how it seems to work… pic.twitter.com/QeOEJtXZmV — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

It's based on a familiar concept – the Tape Measure. A steel tape measure is somewhat sturdy when extended short distances. The curve in the steel provides strength and the mostly flat tape can still be wound up on a reel inside the body of the tape measure. That's important. — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

Disney's lightsaber design extends (get it?) the basic tape measure design. Imagine connecting two tape measures together so each tape faces in on each other when they are extended. Connect the ends of the tapes with a circular cap. April 12, 2021

Next, widen the tapes and increase the curve, allowing them to partially wrap around each other and form a complete cylinder. Drive this system with a motor so both reels can be extended and retracted in synch at the push of a button. Now, you've got a lightsaber! pic.twitter.com/B3lLMmclDN — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

With the two blades wrapped around each other, each forming slightly more than a semi-circle, you've got a cylindrical "blade". In Disney's design, the tape/blade material is a semi-transparent flexible plastic. — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

It can be deformed into-a semi-circle when the tape is extended, but it can be rolled flat when it is wound on the spool. Imagine cutting a paper towel cardboard cylinder along its length. You can flatten it, but it will spring back to its round shape. Same idea. — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

The cap at the end of the blade maintains the curved profiles at the top of the blade, a guide form at the top of the hilt maintains the curved profile as each tape exits the hilt. — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

The blade material also serves to diffuse the light, which is provided by a strand of flexible LED tape. The LEDs are contained inside the hilt on a 3rd spool. The LEDs are attached to the end cap so they can be pulled up when the blade extends. — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

As the blade extends, the LEDs unwind off their spool and are pulled up inside the hollow core of the blade providing internal illumination. — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

The hilt holds the 3 spools (2 for the blade tapes and 1 for the LEDs), a small motor driven system that powers the extension/retraction, a battery, and the electronics to make it all work. — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 12, 2021

Don’t be fooled by the slow animation.



The patent claims the blade will fully extend (24+ inches) in less than 1 second.



Blade diameter is constrained by the hilt size, but said to be 0.5-2 inches wide with no taper (parallel sides). — Ben Ridout (@benridout) April 13, 2021

