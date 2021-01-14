A suburban housewife is on the trail of her missing husband in the dark comedy Breaking News in Yuba County

Breaking News in Yuma County is the upcoming R-rated dark comedy directed by Tate Taylor (The Help) and written by Amanda Idoko (The Mayor).

Allison Janney (I, Tonya) stars as an ordinary suburban housewife who’s suddenly thrust into the limelight when her husband (Matthew Modine – Full Metal Jacket) goes missing and is assumed kidnapped, and becomes headline local news. Secretly enjoying the attention the situation is affording her, she goes to extreme lengths to stay in the public eye as she searches for her husband.

The movie also features a pretty extensive and notable supporting cast that includes Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Samira Wiley, Jimmi Simpson, Clifton Collins Jr., Bridget Everett, Dominic Burgess, Keong Sim, Chris Lowell, and Ellen Barkin.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him. She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out.

Let’s take a look:

Allison Janney looks superb in this, and the movie really benefits from that because outside of her performance I didn’t really get all that much out of this trailer. I’m curious to see how her character progresses throughout the movie because there’s some solid drama and dark comedy to be mined from her. Outside of that though I wasn’t all that impressed, the rest just seemed rather bland and lifeless to me.

What do you think?

Breaking News in Yuma County will premiere in selected US theatres and on digital and on-demand services on 12 February.

