A teen romance ends too soon in this trailer for Endless

What is it with teens and falling in love in movies? While, teenage years are no doubt filled with many crushes as hormones start to rage and inevitable attraction with others follows, the large number of teen romance movies that are coming out is perhaps little over the top as teens search for true love when they should be using the time to build up Instagram followers and get good at video games because that’s where the money of the future is, right?

A new film, Endless, is another of those teen romance movies, this time taking inspiration from the classic film Ghost that starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore. After a young couple falls in love, a tragic accident ends one of their lives – don’t text and drive people – only for the pair to somehow mysteriously reconnect once again.

Endless follows love-struck high school graduates Riley (Shipp) and Chris (Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.

The film doesn’t look like its anything special based on this trailer, with the story itself rather generic. What does stand out is the capable performances from the young leads who are relatively unknown in Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton and DeRon Horton. The film also marks the feature film debut of Scott Speer who is mostly known for directing music videos for various pop artists Which perhaps explains his connection with a younger audience.

Endless is expected to release on August 14th to theatres (those that are open) and on-demand services. Given the popularity of these films at present, it will likely find an audience even if I would rather give it a hard pass.

Last Updated: