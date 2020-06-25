A Twister remake is in the works from Top Gun: Maverick director

Tornadoes are some of the most destructive meteorological conditions known to man thanks to their unpredictability. It takes some truly special people to want to chase a massive tornado in the hopes to figure out how they work. Which is perhaps why movies and documentaries about these so-called “tornado chasers” can be so enthralling. And back in 1996, Warner Bros tapped into that thrill with Twister, a movie about just such a group of crazy scientists trying to intercept an F5-level tornado to conduct meteorological research.

Directed by Jan de Bont (Speed, Troy), it was a film that featured some excellent visual effects to pull off its epic tornado sequences. It also had some great performances from its cast which included Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton, alongside Philip Seymour Hoffman. And altogether, audiences loved it as Twister ended up becoming the second highest-grossing movie ever for Warner Bros at the time.

It appears Universal studios may be wanting to hunt down some of that same magic and success as Variety is reporting that the studio is looking to do a remake of that film, with Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski set to direct. Producer Frank Marshall (whose wife, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, actually produced the original film) is said to be working on a script, with no details on a possible plot or cast as yet. Whereas that first Twister broke new ground with its portrayal of tornados, several movies since have featured tornado chasing scientists (or bank heists) and so the studio certainly has its work cut out for them in trying to make this film comes across as original.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that the film is getting a remake almost 25 years after it was first released and given the advancements in visual effects, they could certainly do a far better job in bringing the ferocious tornados to life. Hopefully, the script can capture the same sort of character drama as well that made the first film such an enthralling affair.

