A woman undertakes a violent search for her missing sister in the crime thriller Catch the Fair One

A woman undertakes a violent search for her missing sister in the crime thriller Catch the Fair One

Catch the Fair One is the upcoming crime thriller directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka (Narcos, The Terror), and he co-wrote the story alongside the movie’s lead, Kali Reis. The movie also has Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) and Mollye Asher (Nomadland) onboard as executive producer and producer respectively.

Reis makes her acting and writing debut as a former boxer on the trail of her missing sister, who’s fallen afoul of a human tracking ring. She manages to infiltrate the ring, and slowly starts making her way up the chain of command to track down the person ultimately responsible for her sister’s disappearance.

The physicality of the role is one area she definitely won’t struggle in as Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis holds a 17-7-1 record after twenty five fights in professional boxing. She’s currently the WBA’s female super lightweight champion after winning the title late last year, and has also held the WBC, IBA, and UBF female middleweight titles.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

A Native American woman (Kali Reis) embarks on the fight of her life when she goes in search of her missing sister. The former boxer intentionally gets entangled in a human trafficking operation in order to retrace the steps of her kid sister and work her way up the chain of command to find the man responsible.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a very taut thriller, and even in this short teaser I can see that Reis brings a lot of intensity to her performance. I also like the tone we get from the teaser, there’s no bombast here, just a brutal struggle to find the truth.

What do you think?

Catch the Fair One is due to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on 13 June, and if the actual movie is as good as this teaser trailer makes it out to be, I’m sure it will be snapped up for distribution pretty quickly. It also stars Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, Michael Drayer, Kimberly Guerrero, Lisa Emery, and Kevin Dunn.

Last Updated: