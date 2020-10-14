Aaron Sorkin wants to write The Social Network 2, but only if David Fincher agrees to direct it

Even though 2010’s The Social Network gave us a deeply disturbing story into the creation of Facebook and what would become mainstream social media, the last decade has resulted in the technology being used to create a much darker story than what the film originally envisioned.

It’s for that treason that many people want to see a sequel of sorts, detailing Facebook’s sinister side. Producer Scott Rudin is eager to tell it and according to a new Happy Sad Confused podcast, Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is keen to write provided that the director David Fincher returns to direct the proposed sequel:

I do want to see it. And [Rudin] wants to see it. People have been talking to me about it because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook. Do I want to write that movie? Yeah, I do. I will only write it if David directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.

Much of what made the first movie that starred Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker and Armie Hammer as both of the Winkelvoss Twins, was the masterful direction of Fincher. The Seven director brought the brilliant dialogue from Sorkin to life while providing a prophetic warning for the dangers of social media. Having him return to provide another chapter in this story would be key to making it work again.

The only problem is that Fincher is not a big fan of sequels, having vowed against doing them ever since Aliens 3 pushed him to his limits early in his career. Fincher did sign on to direct World War Z 2 at one point, but he dropped out of that project and held onto his vow of never directing a sequel to his movies. While The Social Network could easily be regarded as one of his best films that warrants a return to, it would take a lot of convincing for him to do so. Perhaps we don’t need a movie though and the many news stories we get to see about social media and its impact on our life are so scary ,that no screenplay could ever do it justice.

