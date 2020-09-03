Action-packed new trailer for No Time To Die promises “the mission that changes everything”

Well, I guess you shouldn’t believe everything you hear about a spy. In hindsight, that makes a lot of sense, but so did the recent rumours that made the rounds which suggested that Universal was considering pushing back James Bond’s latest cinematic adventure from its already delayed late 2020 slot to make it a summer 2021 release. But as an action-packed new trailer and banner poster for No Time To Die proudly attests, Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 will indeed still be hitting cinemas in November! Check it out below!

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Well, damn. Alongside the first extended look at Rami Malek’s villainous Safin and how his terrorist ways fit into the plot, this new preview certainly brings the action as we get to see some of the great fantastic set-pieces that director Cary Fukunaga has cooked up. And those culinary skills are not just for Craig’s super-spy as we also get to see Ana de Armas’ mysterious femme fatale Paloma getting in on the action as well as Lashana Lynch’s Nomi.

Intriguingly, the trailer teases that No Time To Die will boast “the mission that changes everything”. I can’t be the only one thinking that maybe those rumours are true and Nomi will be more than MI6’s replacement for a retired Bond at the start of the film, but possibly being set up for the first spinoff in the franchise? She certainly appears to be getting a big chunk of screen time here. And seemingly handling it superbly.

Of course, this will still be Craig’s show though, seeing as this is his final outing as James Bond after playing the role for 13 years now. Based on his tenure of movies alternating in quality – not to mention how superb the movie is looking in this trailer – he should be going out with one hell of a bang!

No Time To Die boasts a screenplay that was co-written by Fukunaga and Fleabag standout Phoebe Waller-Bridge off a draft from franchise regulars Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The film also co-stars Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ben Wishaw, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, and David Dencik. It is scheduled for release on 12 November 2020.

