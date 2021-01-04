All the movie and TV news/trailers you missed while we were on a break

Hey, we survived the horror show that was 2020! Congratulations! After a year like that, we also needed a breather which is why we’ve been incommunicado for the last couple of weeks. And since we know that you folks only ever get your entertainment news from us and nobody else on the entire planet (right?!), you’ve probably been completely in the dark about what’s been happening in the world of movies and TV since we closed up shop. Not to worry, we’ve got you covered with this quick rundown of all the news and trailers you may have missed since 18 Dec 2020.

Movie News

Movie Trailers

First Coming 2 America trailer and release date revealed

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Available March 5th on Prime Video.

Universal releases first trailer for Our Friend

OUR FRIEND tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family—journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters—and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

First trailer for Breach (another new Bruce Willis movie in which he’s just paying the bills)

Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity.

First English trailer for Earwig and the Witch, the first-ever CG-animated film from Studio Ghibli

Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted.

First trailer for crime thriller The Little Things with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto

Clashes between a Kern County deputy and a Los Angeles detective occur during the investigation of a serial killer.

First trailer for Robin Wright directorial debut Land

From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

First teaser and synopsis revealed for Ben Wheatley’s In the Earth

As a disastrous virus grips the planet, a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness as the forest comes to life around them.

The new trip from Ben Wheatley, IN THE EARTH, is creeping #Sundance 2021 pic.twitter.com/5DShZFrHV4 — NEON (@neonrated) December 15, 2020

First trailer for Music, the feature film directing debut of musician Sia

Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson plays Zu, a newly sober drug dealer and self-saboteur who finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler), a teenager with special needs. Barely able to take care of herself, let alone her sister, Zu struggles with this new responsibility, but soon learns that life’s obstacles are made easier with a little help from a friend, Ebo (Leslie Odom, Jr.), a neighbor whose family story makes him someone Zu can learn from and rely upon. The film explores the tenuous bonds that hold us together and imagines a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge.

TV News

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YT2zbLufI8 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

TV Trailers

New TV spots for Marvel’s WandaVision

Netflix debuts trailer for History of Swear Words hosted by Nicolas Cage

Join Nicolas Cage for an education in expletives. This six-part comedy series explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. History of Swear Words premieres January 5, 2021, on Netflix.

Netflix reveals blooper reel for The Witcher season one

The CW releases first teaser trailer for Supergirl spinoff Superman & Lois

