All the movie and TV news/trailers you missed while we were on a break

Hey, we survived the horror show that was 2020! Congratulations! After a year like that, we also needed a breather which is why we’ve been incommunicado for the last couple of weeks. And since we know that you folks only ever get your entertainment news from us and nobody else on the entire planet (right?!), you’ve probably been completely in the dark about what’s been happening in the world of movies and TV since we closed up shop. Not to worry, we’ve got you covered with this quick rundown of all the news and trailers you may have missed since 18 Dec 2020.
Movie News
- The estate of Jurassic Park and Westworld’s Michael Crichton has signed a deal with Range Media Partners to develop film and TV adaptations of the late writer’s unpublished works.
- Seth MacFarlane to produce a reboot of badly-aged 80s comedy Revenge of the Nerds with Keith and Kenny Lucas writing and starring.
- Kevin Hart rumoured to be in talks to join the cast of Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie as Roland.
- MGM reportedly looking to sell entire library of content including James Bond franchise, Rocky, The Hobbit, Silence of the Lambs, and more.
- Warner Bros. forced director Patty Jenkins to change the original ending on Wonder Woman at the last minute.
- Halloween’s David Gordon Green to direct a sequel to 1973 horror classic The Exorcist for Blumhouse Productions.
- Warner Bros. may release Dune to theatres after all to appease Legendary (who financed 75% of Dune and Godzilla vs Kong) after production studio reportedly very unhappy about WB’s 2021 HBO Max release plans.
- Author Ernest Cline confirms Ready Player Two film adaptation in “early stages” of development.
- Warner Bros. gives Mad Max: Fury Road prequel and new The Colour Purple musical adaptation 2023 release dates.
- Daft Punk release “Complete Edition” of Tron: Legacy soundtrack to celebrate 10-year anniversary.
- Wonder Woman 1984’s COVID-19 era box office success/HBO Max viewership numbers prompt Warner Bros to fast track Wonder Woman 3 with Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot returning.
- Christopher Nolan is “definitely” interested in adapting his films to video games.
- Noomi Rapace to star in “insane” and “bloody” gender-swapped feature film adaptation of Hamlet.
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League is “a street that leads to nowhere” as Warner Bros. have no plans for future spinoffs or sequels.
- Tessa Thompson confirms that Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed III and that she will reprise her role.
- Director Steven Soderbergh and writer Scott Z. Burns developing a “philosophical sequel” to Contagion.
- Warner Bros. is going full Disney and will reportedly release four DC Comics blockbusters theatrically (set in a multiverse in which filmmakers can make use of any version of a character), and two smaller/riskier films on HBO Max per year, while exploring potential TV series spinoffs to all of them.
- New Uncharted movie images tease the video game adaptation’s story.
Movie Trailers
- First Coming 2 America trailer and release date revealed
Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Available March 5th on Prime Video.
- Universal releases first trailer for Our Friend
OUR FRIEND tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family—journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters—and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.
- First trailer for Breach (another new Bruce Willis movie in which he’s just paying the bills)
Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat; a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity.
- First English trailer for Earwig and the Witch, the first-ever CG-animated film from Studio Ghibli
Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted.
- First trailer for crime thriller The Little Things with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto
Clashes between a Kern County deputy and a Los Angeles detective occur during the investigation of a serial killer.
- First trailer for Robin Wright directorial debut Land
From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.
- First teaser and synopsis revealed for Ben Wheatley’s In the Earth
As a disastrous virus grips the planet, a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness as the forest comes to life around them.
- First trailer for Music, the feature film directing debut of musician Sia
Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson plays Zu, a newly sober drug dealer and self-saboteur who finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, Music (Maddie Ziegler), a teenager with special needs. Barely able to take care of herself, let alone her sister, Zu struggles with this new responsibility, but soon learns that life’s obstacles are made easier with a little help from a friend, Ebo (Leslie Odom, Jr.), a neighbor whose family story makes him someone Zu can learn from and rely upon. The film explores the tenuous bonds that hold us together and imagines a world where those bonds can be strengthened in times of great challenge.
TV News
- The Expanse authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Frank, showrunner Naren Shankar talk about season five and ending the show on season six even though there are more books to adapt
- The Mandalorian season two finale introduces third spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021
- Taika Waititi teaming with Native American writer/director Sterlin Harjo for new comedy series Reservation Dogs.
- Night Court series revival in development with original star John Larroquette returning
- Mike Flanagan reveals there are no plans for another The Haunting of… series after Hill House and Bly Manor.
- Cobra Kai writers are considering bringing back Hilary Swank’s The Next Karate Kid character Julie Pierce.
- Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice can’t show or even mention Hannibal Lecter.
- Netflix renews Locke and Key for a third season ahead of its season two debut.
- His Dark Materials renewed for third and final season to complete Phillip Pullman trilogy adaptation.
- Marvel’s Kevin Feige reveals She-Hulk will be a half-hour legal comedy.
TV Trailers
- New TV spots for Marvel’s WandaVision
- Netflix debuts trailer for History of Swear Words hosted by Nicolas Cage
Join Nicolas Cage for an education in expletives. This six-part comedy series explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. History of Swear Words premieres January 5, 2021, on Netflix.
- Netflix reveals blooper reel for The Witcher season one
- The CW releases first teaser trailer for Supergirl spinoff Superman & Lois
