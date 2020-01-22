Altered Carbon season two debuting next month!

I’m currently busy wrapping up the fourth season of The Expanse on Amazon Prime, while I also recently finished the second season of Lost in Space on Netflix. With both those shows behind me though, I don’t really have any other sci-fi fixes in my viewing schedule. Not to worry though, because that will be changing soon. Very soon, in fact, as Netflix has released a teaser trailer to announce that the second season of Altered Carbon will be dropping in just over a month’s time!

While we don’t get any footage from this teaser, just knowing that the return of one of the best sci-fi shows in recent years is just around the corner is pretty cool. Adapted for TV by Laeta Kalogridis from Richard K. Morgan’s best-selling cyberpunk novel, Altered Carbon was set in the year 2384 and followed former Envoy (aka super elite soldier) turned private investigator Takeshi Kovacs as he is hired to solve the murder of one of the wealthiest men alive. The twist? His client is also the victim.

In this far off future, human consciousness is able to be backed up and downloaded into bodies known as sleeves, allowing those with the means to switch bodies and even cheat death. The first season saw the role of Takeshi played mostly by Joel Kinnaman while Will Yun Lee and Brian Mann both played younger versions of the same character in different bodies.

For the upcoming second season, The Falcon himself, Anthony Mackie, will be playing Takeshi’s brand new sleeve. As for the story, if season two follows Morgan’s sequel novel, Broken Angels, it should be set 30 years after the events of the first season and involves Takeshi getting caught up in a war on a distant planet when he is recruited to help uncover a mysterious, ancient Martian artefact. Of course, Kalogridis has already mixed things up as season one saw Quellcrist Falconer, the creator of the Envoys and a character only introduced in Morgan’s third novel, already playing a pivotal role in Takeshi’s past, so anything could happen.

And we’ll get to see it all go down when the eight-episode season two of Altered Carbon premieres on Netflix on 27 February 2020.

