Amanda Tapping has been approached about a new Stargate series

It’s been around eight months since we last heard an update on a planned new revival of the Stargate TV franchise, and it wasn’t much of an update to begin with. At the time Stargate franchise co-creator Brad Wright just revealed that while the COVID-19 pandemic had put a damper on things, his intended pitch was “progressing”. He also confirmed that if the show moved from just pitch to reality, we would be “seeing quite a few familiar faces.” And now we know who one of those familiar faces could be.

Speaking to The Companion in a live interview (via SyFy), Amanda Tapping has revealed that she’s been approached to participate in the new show. Tapping famously played the fan-favourite role of USAF Colonel/astrophysics engineer Samantha Carter throughout Stargate SG-1’s ten seasons – during which she went from second-in-command of the SG-1 team to leading it – as well as in numerous episodes of Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate Universe. She also made her directorial debut when stepped behind the camera for the season seven episode “Resurrection”. Since the end of the Stargate franchise, Tapping has established a solid career as a TV director with the occasional acting gig, and Wright would seemingly want her to do do both again.

I talked to Brad Wright about it and certainly MGM at one point were very interested. I said to Brad ‘What do you want me to do on the show?’ And he said, ‘Well, I want you to be in it and I want you to direct it.’ Perfect, thank you!

Wright had previously stated that the new show would not be a reboot, but follow-on from SG-1, Stargate: Atlantis, and Stargate Universe and possibly even “open the door to answering all of the franchise’s outstanding questions”. But while it would be picking up the baton of what came before, Tapping revealed that she wants a new team to be the focus… as long as we get to check in on how far the ever-ambitious Sam Carter has advanced in life.

I think it’s time for a new generation but I’d love to have a part in it, for sure. I’d love to see what Carter’s up to now… General Carter. I remember when I became ‘full bird’ colonel, I was like ‘Oh man, this is great,’ but now I want to be brigadier general.

Honestly, as much as I am a huge fan of Tapping’s Carter and would love to see her back in the role, I just want a new Stargate show damn it. Just make it happen! Hopefully, Tapping being approached means that there’s some additional movement on Wright’s pitch and we’ll get some kind of concrete update in the near future.

