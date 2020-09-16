Development on a new Stargate TV series is “progressing”, could resolve franchise cliffhangers

When it comes to Hollywood sci-franchise there’s a Holy Trinity of Stars: Star Wars, Star Trek, and Stargate. The first two have seen significant resurgences over the last few years (even if you may not like the directions they went in) but in the case of Stargate, other than a short prequel web-series, it has been left floundering. Given the franchise’s long term popularity, this is a rather puzzling omission.

Filmmakers Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin – who created Stargate with their 1994 surprise hit blockbuster before it spun off onto the small-screen with Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe – were set to reboot the franchise with a new feature film. However, those plans fell apart after Independence Day: Resurgence bombed hard. So what is happening now? Well, something, it seems.

Back in January 2019, Stargate SG-1 co-creator Brad Wright teased that he was working on a pitch he wanted to take to rights owners MGM that “may or may not” revive the franchise. Nothing else was heard after that. But Gateworld picked up on some chatter when Wright’s co-producer Joseph Mallozzi popped up in a Reddit thread about Stargate Universe. That series ended on a huge cliffhanger when it was cancelled after two seasons, and when a Redditor expressed dismay at the unresolved storyline, Mallozzi responded to say that “If Brad Wright gets the fourth series off the ground (and things are progressing on that front), you’ll get your answers.”

It’s the “things are progressing” bit that caught attention as everybody had assumed Wright’s efforts were dead. Mallozzi responded to more queries in the thread, explaining that no pilot had been shot yet, but if it was picked up, we would only hear for sure in late 2021 at the earliest. Yes, that is still a way off, but at least now there’s hope! And it’s a proper hope as when Mallozzi was asked how far along things were in the development process, he explained that five chevrons had been locked, referring to the titular Stargate’s original seven chevron dialling sequence so familiar to fans. Five out of seven is actually pretty great progress!

Continuing further, Mallozzi also confirmed that this new show would not be a small web series again, but a bigger sized production with a budget on par with Stargate Universe and that it “would open the door to answering all of the franchise’s outstanding questions”. As for what this show would be about? Well, it definitely won’t be a do-over reboot as Mallozzi also revealed on Twitter that “If the new #Stargate series [Brad Wright] is working on gets off the ground, we’ll be seeing quite a few familiar faces.”

There’s no word on who those faces would be, but after Stargate Universe had originally been cancelled, Wright had floated the idea of tying up loose ends with a crossover movie that pulled characters from all Stargate series. Maybe that idea has now been spun into a TV series of its own? I would certainly be down to see how that played out. Hell, can you imagine if they get Jason Momoa back to reprise his role as Ronan Dex from Atlantis? Even if that was not the case though, I JUST WANT MORE STARGATE!

