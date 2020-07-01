Amazon Prime launches a Watch Party feature

One of the biggest problems with only been able to watch movies and series from our own homes is that we miss out on the enjoyment of sharing experiences with our friends. Something which Darryn will never understand. Which is why the likes of watch parties have become such a popular thing on various social media platforms like Facebook and Twitch.

And now Amazon is giving its Prime members the opportunity to do the same thing with a new Watch Party Feature. The new feature will accommodate up to 100 viewers in one group, but each person must have a US-based Prime subscription, which makes it pretty useless for us in South Africa. Hopefully, the company will start looking to roll it out to other countries in the near future.

To launch a Watch Party, the host will share a link with family members and friends for people to click and join, similar to Zoom. Watch Party hosts will oversee full synchronised playback controls and a chat feature to talk with all other guests. Once inside the Watch Party, viewers can choose from thousands of titles, including originals and licensed shows and movies which means that friends can get to share many great moments from series like Fleabag, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Jack Ryan, The Big Sick, The Boys, Homecoming, and My Spy together.

WarnerMedia, Disney, and Netflix also all offer a way of having watch parties though a partnership with Scener with their respective streaming services Amazon’s approach is one they own and can give them more opportunities in the future to add additional features as they choose.

