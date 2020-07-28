Amazon to adapt comic Paper Girls into a TV series

Thanks to the film and TV industries’ increasing reliance on comic books for new series and films, the love of comics continues to rise. We often see most production studios adapt some of the more widely known action-packed superhero properties, but comic books come in a variety of genres and some of those are also getting a widescreen chance to shine.

One of those exciting comic book properties that we’ll be seeing soon is Paper Girls, which Amazon Studios is looking to add to their line-up. The streaming service announced (via Screen Rant) that it’s teaming up with Legendary Television and Plan B to bring the critically-acclaimed series to life.

Paper Girls, which ran for 30 issues from 2015 to 2019, was written by Brian K. Vaughan (who also wrote Runaways – already adapted by Hulu – and Ex Machina – soon to be adapted by Oscar Isaac – among others) and was illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The comic book series follows four newspaper delivery girls who become entangled in a time war the morning after Halloween in 1988, ultimately travelling through the ages and discovering more about themselves in the process. Although there is action involved, there’s a hefty dose of fantastic character work and a solid sci-fi mystery which will make for a nice change of pace from the spandex crowd.

It’s believed Amazon is looking to stick quite closely to the themes and story of the comics, which is probably a good thing given how popular the original comic book series proved to be (not to mention the fact that it won five Eisner Awards during its run). Its 80s setting is also quite trendy one at the moment, but with some interesting time-travel dynamics, it will allow the studio to explore many different periods of time as well. Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, and Christopher C. Rogers will all serve as showrunners for Paper Girls, with Vaughan and Chiang both earning executive producer credits to ensure that this new show gets their stamp of approval.

