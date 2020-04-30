Amazon’s Hanna is back in July, watch the season 2 trailer right here

Theatres may have closed down and many movie releases completely halted, but thankfully those TV series whose productions were already completed remain unaffected. And during this time when we are all at home, TV shows are the gifts that keep on giving. After a successful first season on Amazon Prime, a second season of Hanna is on the way and now we have a new trailer that confirms it will be arriving on July 3.

The series, based on the 2011 film of the same name that starred Saoirse Ronan and was directed by Joe Wright, centres on the titular teenage girl (played by Esme Creed-Miles) and her father figure, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman), who live isolated in a forest in Poland. However, Hanna has a spectacular set of skills, that of a super-soldier, which draws the attention of a CIA agent named Marissa (Mireille Enos). As Marissa and the CIA work tirelessly to track her down, Hanna must try her hardest to evade them while simultaneously discovering more about who she really is. And for season 2, it definitely appears as if we will be getting to know a lot more about Hanna in the process while still getting plenty of action:

Season 2 will see most of the cast returning to their respective roles, with the addition of Dermot Mulroney as, John Carmichael, the overseer of UTRAX, the secret program that created Hanna. A couple of episodes from the upcoming season are also written by the 2011 film’s original co-writer and the Amazon Prime series’ creator, David Farr, who also directs the final two episodes of this eight-part series.

The official synopsis for season 2 is below:

Season 2 will also pick up right where season 1’s final episode left off, with Hanna now knowing “she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training.” On top of that, she also learns that “the Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal ‘second phase.

