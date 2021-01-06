Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor plan a big heist during COVID in this trailer for Locked Down

When we look at how Covid-19 impacted the world and how it has decimated economies globally, we don’t exactly think that there’s much economic opportunity currently available thanks to the pandemic.

But what if all that distraction and desperation allowed for other opportunities, like pulling off a massive heist? That’s the basic premise behind the upcoming HBO Max movie Locked Down, which follows Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple locked down in quarantine during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and who are struggling to adjust to their new normal, eventually turning to extreme methods to take advantage of the situation.

Filmed entirely during the current pandemic, Locked Down features a star-studded cast which also includes Mindy Kaling, Ben Kingsley, Ben Stiller, and Lucy Boynton. Far from being another cheap production that hides behind Zoom recordings – though the film definitely makes use of them – Locked Down provides great production values, plenty of genuine laughs, and exciting spectacle in bringing its story to life, as can be seen from the new trailer for the movie:

The film is directed by Edge of Tomorrow and Mr & Mrs Smith director Doug Liman and features plenty of the tension that we’ve come to expect from his films. The trailer really plays out in two parts, setting the scene for our couple struggling to cope with their lockdown life and features plenty of moments that I’m sure we can all relate to, before jumping to its bold plan for a jewelry heist in London’s largest retail store, Harrods.

We don’t get to ultimately see too much about the heist part, but it’s clear from the tone of the trailer that this film leans heavily into comedic elements rather than trying to mimic some sort of Ocean’s Eleven style film. Which I think is a good thing as we can all do with a lot more lightness and fun during these times. Something which Locked Down looks to provide plenty of.

The biggest issue with Locked Down currently is that it’s only releasing on HBO Max on 14 January. A big issue for a streaming service not yet officially available in this country, so we’ll probably have to risk seeing this one in cinemas in the near future, even if not many people are keen to go out and would much rather watch movies in the comfort of their own homes.

