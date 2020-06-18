Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith team up for new slave drama Emancipation

Thanks to films like Aladdin and Bad Boys for Life, it appears that Will Smith’s Hollywood leading man status may be back after a few cinematic misfires, even though you could argue that Gemini Man (which came in between the two movies) may show that his films are still a bit unpredictable at the moment. Another person with an unpredictable track record is that of director Antoine Fuqua, who ever since he hit a high note of directing Denzel Washington towards an Oscar in Training Day, has had a mix of good and bad amidst his recent action fare like Olympus Has Fallen, The Magnificent Seven reboot and The Equalizer movies.

Hopefully the two talents can remind the world that they are still a force to be reckoned with as Deadline is reporting that Smith and Fuqua will be working on a new movie together, titled Emancipation. Taking them both away from their recent action film heroics, the project will instead be a drama about the real-life tale of a runaway slave called Peter, who attempts to escape to the North to join the Union Army. It’s a film whose topic is especially timely and relevant given the injustices highlighted in the US against black people.

Emancipation has been on Fuqua’s radar for a while, as the director revealed that he first read the script two years ago and has been working on the project ever since. That script was written by Bill Collage (Assassin’s Creed, Allegiant, Tower Heist) who himself has more of a reputation in writing action thrillers and so it will be interesting to see how he tackles something more dramatic in nature.

As for Smith, he has shown that he loves to tackle big dramas throughout his career and a film around the topic of slavery is a perfect opportunity for him to once again show how versatile an actor he is. Emancipation is set to start filming next year for a 2022 release.

