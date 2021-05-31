Mark Wahlberg gets reincarnated in the sci-fi action thriller Infinite

Infinite is the upcoming sci-fi action thriller in which there can be only Wahlberg. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Magnificent Seven) and written by Ian Shorr (Splinter) and Todd Stein (2:22), the movie is based on D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers.

Mark Wahlberg stars as Evan McCauley, a man struggling to cope with schizophrenia, which causes him to have intensely real visions of himself in different times and places. However his whole life is upended when he’s approached by a group of people known as the Infinites, who inform him that his visions are in fact real memories, and that he’s been reincarnated hundreds of times. But not only that, they also need his help to stop another Infinite (Chiwetel Ejiofor – 12 Years a Slave) who’s planning to destroy humanity, and that only by recovering Evan’s memories of his former lives can they hope to defeat him.

Much like its star, the movie’s also been bouncing around in the timeline. I think we can all guess why it didn’t make its original theatrical debut on 7 August 2020 and was subsequently postponed to 28 May 2021. The movie was then postponed once more to 24 September, but earlier this month Paramount surprised everyone – including its director, producers, and stars – by cancelling the theatrical release in favour of a streaming release via its Paramount+ streaming service (formerly CBS All Access) in June.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz’s fantasy novel The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite follows Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), a self-medicated man diagnosed as schizophrenic because he’s plagued by memories of places he’s never visited. But just as he’s on the verge of a mental breakdown, Evan is visited by the Infinites, a secret society who informs him that not only are his memories real, but they are from all his past lives. The Infinites take Evan into their fold and help him unlock the answers to his memories. Together, they must stop one of their own, Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), from his mission to destroy humanity.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like an entertaining action feature. I suspect the plot will get a bit silly, and if Wahlberg doesn’t remember much-needed skills in the nick of time at least three times I’ll be surprised, but the action looks meaty and cool, and that’s all I’m really looking for here.

What do you think?

Infinite will premiere on Paramount+ on 10 June. It also stars Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien.

