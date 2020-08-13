Batman: Soul of the Dragon is a 1970s kung-fu murder mystery adventure coming next year

Batman: World’s greatest detective, the caped crusader who can escape any death-trap and an ass-kicker of the highest caliber. Beneath the cowl, gadgets and deep-seated psychosis boosted by an unlimited bank account, there’s a man whose skill in fisticuffs makes him one of the deadliest fighters in the DC Universe. Batman’s talent for fist-based dentistry is going to be on full display in 2021, as he’ll be headed to a new animated film that takes a few pages from Enter the Dragon.

Called Batman: Soul of the Dragon, the 2021 film will see the Dark Knight team up with the DCU’s best martial artists in a quest to solve the murder of their sensei: Bronze Tiger, Lady Shiva, and Richard Dragon. Here’s the official synopsis, via THR:

Batman, Bronze Tiger, Lady Shiva, and Richard Dragon join forces when they come to realize that they share a common acquaintance. The Martial Arts Master that trained them has been missing for a number of years and under mysterious circumstances. When a cursed relic resurfaces, the mystery of their dead master re-opens and Batman and his former classmates must face-off in the ultimate test of their Martial Arts kills to gain control of this dangerous relic.

The voice cast so far includes David Giuntoli as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Mark Dacascos as Richard Dragon, Kelly Hu as Lady Shiva, Michael Jai White as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger, James Hong as O-Sensei and Josh Keaton as Jeffrey Burr. If you’re wondering who some of those names are, allow me to elaborate! Richard Dragon was introduced in 1974’s Kung Fu Master, Richard Dragon: Dragon’s Fists novel by Dennis O’Neil and James R. Berry, which was later adapted into a comic book.

A former thief, Dragon trained in martial arts and while he’s considered one of the best fighters alive, it’s his skill as a mentor and a philosopher for good that makes him a nigh-unstoppable warrior. Bronze Tiger has been a regular in several forms of media, with Michael Jai White playing him in live-action in episodes of Arrow. Having mastered every form of foot to ass technique there is, he has managed to beat Batman and equal Richard Dragon in a contest of skill. Sometimes, he’s even an unwilling member of the Suicide Squad when he’s not travelling the globe as a mercenary.

Lady Shiva is easily the deadliest warrior of the bunch, an assassin-for-hire whose knowledge of martial arts is enhanced by an ability to read people’s movements through their body language, predicting their movements beforehand. If you fight her, you’re already dead. As for Batman? He’s the goddamn Batman. ‘Nuff said.

Jeffrey Burr is the last notable name on the list, and also the most comic-booky character who ever comic-booked so I’m just going to copy his Wikipedia article down here instead because comic books.

Kobra is an international terrorist and mad scientist who has crossed paths with the majority of Earth’s costumed heroes during his attempts to usher in the Kali Yuga (an age of chaos). His real name is Jeffrey Franklin Burr, and he was born part of a set of siamese twins, but was stolen at birth by the Cult of the Kobra God, since a prophecy claimed he would lead them to rule the world. Under their teaching, he became a dangerous warrior and a sadistic criminal mastermind. He led the cult into using advanced technology to menace the world.

If Batman: Soul of the Dragon is anything like DC’s last original story animated offerings, then I’m already keen. They’ve been cheesy, unapologetic adventures with brilliant animation and incredible action so far. Sam Liu once again directs and produces, Jeremy “Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge “ Adams is responsible for the script and DC animation legend Bruce Timm is hadling executive production duties on this project.

Last Updated: