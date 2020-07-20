Netflix has started teasing a Transformers: Beast Wars reboot

We’ve endured so many bad Transformers movies, that it’s almost surprising that Hasbro has always just stuck with the same Generation 1 robots in disguise without once again exploring some of the better iterations out there. Thankfully though, it appears that they’re finally ready to deviate from that well-worn territory as Netflix has tweeted what appears to be a confirmation that we could finally be getting some form of Beast Wars reboot soon (calm down Darryn, I can hear your squeal all the way from the Mother City).

After first being introduced in a 1996 CGI series, Transformers: Beast Wars moved away from the battles of Autobots and Decepticons and instead focused on their descendants, the Maximals and Predacons. This series saw the Cybertronians utilising animal shapes instead of vehicle shapes and despite the series proving to be quite popular with audiences, the characters haven’t made many appearances in extended media since outside of comic books, a sequel series called Beast Machines and Optimus Primal appearing in one horrible Machinima series that we’d all like to forget about. So the time is certainly right to bring these far superior Transformers back to television again.

Did you crack the code? We're excited to reveal the title for the third chapter: KINGDOM. 🦍 Get ready to go ape and get your claws out for KINGDOM! 🦖 Till then, the war continues. pic.twitter.com/dcQLik11qp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 17, 2020

Now the Tweet doesn’t specifically say that Transformers: Beast Wars are coming, but with phrases like “go ape” and “get your claws out”, it certainly sounds like it.

Netflix is currently working on a trilogy of Transformers series titled the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. The first instalment, titled Siege, is set for release on July 30 and will chronicle the beginning of the Autobot and Decepticon conflict while they are still on their home planet, Cybertron. The outcome of this war will lead the Autobots and Decepticons, led once again by Optimus Prime and Megatron, to land on Earth to begin the trilogy’s second instalment, Earthrise.

We don’t know too much about what the third instalment entails, but with the reveal of the third and final film in the trilogy named Kingdom, but it is teasedd that perhaps that third movie could see the introduction of the Maximals and Predacons, finally giving them an opportunity for a Beast Wars spin-off. Which fans have been wanting for more than 20 years already.

Last Updated: