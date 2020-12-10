Beware of gremlins in the bonkers WWII action-horror Shadow in the Cloud

Shadow in the Cloud is the upcoming action-horror from director Roseanne Liang (My Wedding and Other Secrets), and co-written with Max Landis (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency). It stars Chloë Grace Moretz as a WWII air force officer on a secret mission who joins the crew of a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, and who encounter a deadly presence mid-flight.

The synopsis is as follows:

During World War II, pilots of the Allies’ various air force women’s auxiliaries were called upon to ferry planes from factories to airfields — sometimes through enemy territory, often without proper navigational tools or ammunition. Writer-director Roseanne Liang pays pulpy tribute to these veterans with Shadow In The Cloud, a rip-roaring action/horror hybrid that finds one such airwoman, WAAF officer Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz), assigned under mysterious circumstances to a rickety B-17 Flying Fortress, where she is custodian of a strictly classified piece of cargo. Forcibly sequestered by the all-male crew to a ball turret hanging from the belly of the bomber, Garrett’s dizzying new-found perspective brings to light yet another unexpected passenger — one whose stealthily sinister presence may jeopardize the lives of all aboard.

Let’s take a look:

What. The hell. Did I just watch!? Straight away I can see this being a very polarising movie because of just how much disbelief will need to be suspended. I can appreciate that Liang just went for action utterly unrestrained by any sort of reality, and I enjoy the blatant absurdity of it. The stylised look and deliberate campiness do seem a bit overdone for my tastes, and I found the weird mish-mash of accents during the dialogue to ring false.

There’s a heightened sense of unreality running throughout this movie, something the trailer reinforces by repeatedly mentioning that the gremlins are all in your head – in the end will this all turn out to be some fever dream? What do you think?

Shadow in the Cloud will be released via digital and on-demand on 1 January 2021 – so if your head is already hurting from the previous night’s festivities it might be just the thing you need. It also stars Nick Robinson, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey, Benedict Wall, Joe Witkowski, and Byron Coll.

