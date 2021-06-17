Megan Fox fights to survive in the horror-thriller Till Death

Till Death is the debut feature from director S. K. (Scott) Dale, with the script by Jason Carvey (A New Wave), and is a survival horror-thriller in which a woman must escape from an elaborate trap crafted by her husband.

Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Forest) and Megan Fox (Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) star as a married couple who’ve been having issues in their marriage, and have gone on a trip to their remote lake house in the wilderness in the hopes of rekindling their relationship. Or at least that’s what Emma believed, until waking up chained to her dead husband who’s apparently committed suicide.

But she soon discovers his death is only the beginning of his elaborate plan to get revenge on her, as he’s also informed two local criminals (Callan Mulvey – Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Jack Roth – Bohemian Rhapsody) that the house’s safe, to which only he and his wife have the combination, contains hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of diamonds.

The official plot synopsis is as follows:

After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, she must fight off hired killers to escape her husband’s twisted plan.

Let’s take a look:

Well someone took the expression “the old ball and chain” a bit too literally, and psychotically. I think that if you keep your expectations low you can have a decent time watching this. The setup is rather silly, but the subsequent cat-and-mouse game in which Emma tries to avoid the criminals and attempts to escape from this snow-bound trap doesn’t look too bad.

What do you think?

Till Death will premiere in US theatres and be available for streaming via on-demand on 2 July. It also stars Aml Ameen, Lili Rich, Stefanie Rozhko, and Teodora Djuric.

