Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died at age 43

Absolutely shocking news this morning that actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role of King T’Challa aka Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has died after losing a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was just 43 years old.

The news broke early this morning prompting disbelief as many had not even been aware that he had been sick. Sadly, his passing was confirmed by his publicist to the Associated Press and on his official social media accounts. He passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and family.

After a few early TV roles, Boseman would break out in 2013 by playing iconic baseball star Jackie Robinson in 42, before bringing to life another legend in the James Brown biopic Get On Up a year later. Those would lead him to the role the Marvel superhero T’Challa, which he first portrayed in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and then went on to shatter records and become a global phenom with Black Panther two years later. He would reprise the role for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with his multiple appearances earning him several awards and recognitions.

And through it all, he was actually battling cancer as he had been diagnosed with colon cancer in early 2016, before he would ever suit up on-screen as Black Panther. He kept the diagnosis private, and continued with surgeries and chemo treatments silently, never alarming his fans. Unfortunately, the cancer progressed to stage 5.

In a statement, his family described him as a “true fighter”, saying that “Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilsons Ma Raineys Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther.

Boseman was set to voice Black Panther in the upcoming Marvel’s What If…? animated series, before reprising the role again in live-action in the already announced sequel. It’s unclear how Marvel will handle his passing, as the character was definitely central to a lot of the comic book film studio’s future plans.

Marvel, along with a long list of Boseman’s shocked peers, have pouted in tributes for the actor as they responded to this news.

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? pic.twitter.com/AFEFxJOFd5 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 29, 2020

Forever a legend. Rest in love ❤️❤️⛅️ — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) August 29, 2020

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse…



A deeply gifted man is gone too soon. His memory will blaze on fiercely… from here to eternity.#ripChadwick https://t.co/CBVoNBpuII — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 29, 2020

Rest in peace, Chadwick Boseman. WAKANDA FOREVER!

