Ex-Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge to direct sci-fi film Monsters of California

There is perhaps no better way to start a weekend than with a bit of absolutely wild and completely crazy news. After leading the band he founded, Blink 182, Tom DeLonge has been gaining a reputation for trying to prove the existence of aliens after claiming to have been abducted by them. DeLonge produced History Channel’s Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation and has also been named UFO Researcher of the Year, proving that you can win an award for just about anything these days.

It has been revealed that DeLonge is set to direct his own science fiction film titled Monsters of California, based on a story he co-wrote with Ian Miller. The movie is described as a coming-of-age film with a sci-fi twist, as a group of young friends investigates a series of unusual and paranormal occurrences that have been taking place in their Southern California suburb. So perhaps not too different from DeLonge’s own life then.

DeLonge will also serve as a producer for the film alongside Stan Spry and Eric Woods of The Cartel and will write and perform the film’s score for his directorial debut. So pretty much a full-on DeLonge project that will probably give us further insight into his bizarre fascination with the extra-terrestrial.

It’s all a rather interesting change of direction for the man who started one of the world’s biggest punk rock acts and is now starting another big career based on the theory of alien abductions. Not that we ever needed any proof when we look at some of the bizarre antics of world leaders today that can only be described as alien in their stupidity. It’ll be interesting to see if DeLonge proves just as successful behind the camera of a big film as he was on stage playing for fans.

Last Updated: