Blood of Zeus: Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s new mythological anime series from Castlevania team

Finished playing the brilliant Hades and need some more of that Greek mythology action-adventure? Well, Netflix has got you covered. The streamer recently unveiled the badass and bloody first trailer for Blood of Zeus (formerly known as Gods & Heroes), a new original anime series from creators Charley and Vlas Parlapanides, the brotherly duo who penned Netflix’s Death Note adaptation as well as Tarsem Singh’s Immortals. Clearly, they’ve got a thing for stories about gods screwing over (or, as is often the case with tales about Zeus, just plain screwing) mortals, and this one looks fantastic.

Those strong visuals should come as no surprise though, as the Parlapanides brothers have teamed up with Powerhouse Animation, the incredible studio behind Netflix’s brilliant Castlevania animated series. They’re some of the best in the biz when it comes traditional – and superior – “hand-drawn” animation (as opposed that terribly stilted CG animation used on the likes of the recent Dragon’s Dogma anime), and I’m huge fan of their work. On top of that, I’m a bit of a Greek mythology nerd, so consider me hyped! Check out the trailer below!

In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past.

Although not what you may call A-listers, Blood of Zeus actually boasts a pretty solid batch of talent for its voice cast. We have Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights) as Heron, Jason O’Mara (Agents of SHIELD) as Zeus, Claudia Christian (Babylon 5) as Hera, Elias Toufexis (Max Steel) as Seraphim, Mamie Gummer (Emily Owens, M.D.) as Electra, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Evios, Jessica Henwick (Marvel’s Iron Fist) as Alexia, Melina Kanakaredes (Providence) as Ariana, Matthew Mercer (Attack on Titan) as Hermes, and Adetokumboh M’Cormack (Lost) as Kofi.

The eight-episode first season of Blood of Zeus is set to release on Netflix on 27 October 2020.

Last Updated: