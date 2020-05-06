Louis Leterrier to direct Bright 2 with Will Smith and Joel Egerton returning

While the current action film Extraction is turning out to be Netflix’s biggest movie of all time based on their very non-transparent viewership numbers, a few years ago the big movie which drew in the most Netflix viewers was the sci-fi fantasy Bright starring Will Smith and Joel Egerton. And though the movie itself turned out to be a mixture of great world building and wasted potential, it had enough going for it to attract viewers to its enticing premise and got plenty of views.

It was also soon awarded a sequel, though unlike Extraction, thanks to its massive budget and big stars, getting all the parts in place hadn’t proved as easy, especially with the film’s director David Ayer also signed up for other big projects as well. And it’s that latter part of the information that is the reason for Collider’s new information, as they reveal that Louis Leterrier is currently in negotiations to direct Bright 2 for Netflix.

David Ayer may no longer be returning to direct the sequel thanks to his busy schedule, but he was at least able to co-write the script for the film with Evan Spiliotopoulos, while T.S. Nowlin also contributed a rewrite. Ayer will also be serving as a producer alongside Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless with Max Landis, writer of the first film, also getting executive producer credit.

As important as the world and overall setting were to the success of that first movie, It also wouldn’t be what it was without its big stars and thankfully both Smith and Egerton have been able to find time in their schedules for the project, reprising their roles from the first film. Bright was at the time the most expensive production Netflix had ever participated in. Last year’s The Irishman, comfortably surpassed that, but with both these big stars coming back, this will no doubt end up being another costly film for Netflix. They seem to be far more comfortable with making big blockbusters though and hopefully, we will see the sequel deliver on the potential that Bright originally hinted at.

